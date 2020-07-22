 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 83.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

City Putting In New Restructions Due To Coronavirus Rise

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Mayor Andy Berke said Wednesday the city is putting new restrictions into effect due to the rise in coronavirus, including suspending access to City Hall.

He said, "We’ve been enduring a different kind of life under COVID-19 for five months now and unfortunately, the virus is continuing to rapidly spread throughout the Chattanooga area. I want to thank the Chattanooga residents and businesses for working hard to help slow the spread. We must continue to do more. 

"This is why the City of Chattanooga is taking additional steps to reduce person-to-person contact in order to protect residents and employees. Beginning Monday, July 27, we will once again suspend public access to City Hall, City Annex, and the city services at the Development Resource Center (DRC).We will also continue to restrict any gatherings to ten people or fewer and decline any permits for any events on city-owned property at least through the end of August. 

"Moving forward, my administration will evaluate a set of discrete metrics, including new positive COVID cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day average of active cases, to make determinations about if, when, and how public access may resume. The Hamilton County Health Department is currently reporting more than 30 new positive cases per 100,000 residents and a steady upward trend in new cases.

"At this time, we do not plan to close the outdoor city-owned facilities that are open like ball fields, parks, trails, and the skate park. However, playgrounds, basketball courts, and the Carousel and Splash Pad at Coolidge Park will remain closed.

"For a full list of closures and how to access city services online visit cha.city/cityclosures or residents can call 311 for help at (423) 643-6311. 

"Keeping these facilities open and reopening others is completely up to all of us. Right now, we’re under a countywide mask mandate because our local numbers are showing a dangerous trend, but luckily we’re seeing lots of people wear their masks out in public. Medical experts have said we can get this virus under control in just a few months if people continue to mask up. 

"As the virus continues to spread and we get closer to flu season, it’s important to take stock of how you’re feeling. 

"The COVID-19 Joint Task Force Data & Analysis Committee recently launched the COVID-19 Symptom Survey. This is a tool for Hamilton County area residents to review symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19, especially if they or someone they are caring for, are feeling ill. The survey will also provide an additional level of anonymous information to local medical professionals, researchers, and decision-makers. This gives us another view of the way the virus is potentially spreading in our community.

"Understanding how this virus is moving throughout our community helps decision makers develop strategies and command resources to combat the virus and eventually stop its spread. You can check out the survey - available in English and Spanish - and learn more at cha.city/covidsurvey or cha.city/encuestadecovid

"If you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms it’s important to take advantage of the free testing across our community and then stay home until you have your results. Each week we update our Community Testing Calendar at cha.city/covidtesting

"Our community has worked hard to expand free COVID-19 testing in Hamilton County to anyone who wants it. Community health care providers conducting COVID-19 testing now need the assistance of medical and non-medical community members to ensure these events are successful and continue to be available in our area. If you are interested in assisting your community get tested, please visit cha.city/covidtestingvolunteer to submit a volunteer interest form. Send us your information and a staff member will contact you. 

"I hope you all have a great rest of your week. Remember to wash your hands, social distance, and wear a mask. Most importantly, be safe." 

 


July 22, 2020

Police Blotter: Man Upset At Brother Who Won't Clean Up; Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Sticking Out His Tongue

July 22, 2020

Tea Party Complaint Filed With DA Office Says Vickers Financial Disclosure Hides Many Donors

July 22, 2020

Bradley County Inmate Dies Wednesday


Police checked with a woman who called from a business on Brainerd Road. She said that while driving from her home in Georgia to her work she was being following by a white male in a white truck ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Tea Party has filed a complaint with the District Attorney's office over the financial disclosure from the Stephen Vickers for School Board District 1 campaign. Brendan Jennings ... (click for more)

A Bradley County male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday at 4:14 p.m. THe jail staff immediately called 911 and performed CPR. Paramedics reported to the jail shortly after ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Man Upset At Brother Who Won't Clean Up; Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Sticking Out His Tongue

Police checked with a woman who called from a business on Brainerd Road. She said that while driving from her home in Georgia to her work she was being following by a white male in a white truck who appeared to be upset with her. She said she may have cut in front of him, but attempted to allow him to pass. She said he continued to drive aggressively and "flipped her off." She said ... (click for more)

Tea Party Complaint Filed With DA Office Says Vickers Financial Disclosure Hides Many Donors

The Chattanooga Tea Party has filed a complaint with the District Attorney's office over the financial disclosure from the Stephen Vickers for School Board District 1 campaign. Brendan Jennings said he obtained the complaint form from the election. He said he returned it there, but was told it needed to go to the District Attorney's office. He then took it there. Local election ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Sensible Approach To Masks - And Response (2)

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Call Out The Brigade

There is a wonderful “Call to Arms” now circulating on the Internet that addresses today’s events and circumstances that we who are older cannot quite seem to understand. It is as though our values and ideals are being threatened in a nation that supports lawful protests yet waffles when protesters become criminals, where elected officials sworn to stop violence “stand down” and ... (click for more)

Sports

City Loses $600,000 On Golf Courses; Considers Whether To Stay In Golf Business

The Chattanooga City Council discussed the pros and cons of running a money-losing golf course during their Tuesday agenda session. “I am not saying the city should not be operating a golf course, but maybe this city should not be operating a golf course,” said Councilman Jerry Mitchell. “We have lost over $600,000 over the last three years.” He advocated for having a private ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Reopening Schools Could Be A Disaster

I come from a long line of educators. I have also been an educator for a while in my life and one thing I've learned is this: schools are a breeding ground for germs, viruses and other infections. My wife's grandfather once joked, "You get it from Jimmy today, Suzy, tomorrow and Joe the following day." Now that the most deadly, contagious virus in our lifetime has entered the picture, ... (click for more)


