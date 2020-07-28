 Tuesday, July 28, 2020 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday, July 28, 2020
July 28, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase Another 4,293; 54 Additional Deaths

July 28, 2020

July 28, 2020

25-Year-Old Woman Injured Monday Evening In Shooting On Fisher Avenue


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 175,052 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 4,293 since Monday. There have been 3,563 people in the state who ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A 25-year-old female was injured in a shooting on Monday evening on Fisher Avenue. At approximately 5:59 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 500 Fisher Ave. on a report of a person shot.



25-Year-Old Woman Injured Monday Evening In Shooting On Fisher Avenue

A 25-year-old female was injured in a shooting on Monday evening on Fisher Avenue. At approximately 5:59 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 500 Fisher Ave. on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life-threatening ... (click for more)

Scorched Earth - And Response

What we are experiencing in and through the false epidemic of the Chinese Corona Hoax and the civil uprisings is just part of a “Scorched Earth” operation in which the Globalist Progressives who are being exposed for who they are, and that is Marxists/Communists who are doing the best to take down the last bastion of freedom and that is the United States. With many of them ... (click for more)

TFP Again Deliberately Left Out Some Important Points - And Response (2)

This must be my three minutes. The Times Free Press has called me and the Chattanooga Tea Party down for being conservative. Run for the hills, says the TFP, there is a conservative speaking conservative words. We must kill speech that we disagree with, says the local newspaper. Sarah Grace Taylor wrote, “In an opinion posting on the Chattanoogan website, recurring ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

Following another highly successful year in the classroom, the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program earned its eighth-straight United States Marine Corps (USMC) / American Volleyball Coaches Association ( AVCA ) Team Academic Award following the 2019-20 academic year, the AVCA league offices announced last week. In addition to the 227 total NCAA DI programs, Chattanooga is ... (click for more)

UTC's Cole Strange Named To Phil Streele's FCS Preseason Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Cole Strange earned his first preseason All-American honors this week. He was recently named to Phil Steele’s FCS Preseason All-American Fourth Team. Steele also released his preseason all-conference teams, which included 13 Mocs in the Southern Conference listings. Strange is a three-year starter on the offensive line where he ... (click for more)


