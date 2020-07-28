Truck Driver Shoots At Men Attempting To Rob Him At Pilot Travel Center

 Tuesday, July 28, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday morning at the Pilot Travel Center at 243 Connector 3 in the back parking lot. A truck driver was strong-armed by four white men. During the struggle, the victim retrieved a handgun that he had on his person and attempted to counteract the robbery by shooting at one of the assailants. Once the victim started shooting, all the assailants dispersed.

One of the assailants fled in a gold Chrysler Town and County van and the remaining three fled on foot. Police are not certain if any of the remaining three assailants had another vehicle on the property.

A BOLO was broadcast for the Chrysler and shorty after Georgia Department of Public Safety - Motor Carrier Compliance Division located the vehicle traveling north on I-75 at approximately mile marker 341. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle and the driver, Walter Wathen, 52, was taken into custody without incident.

The remaining three suspects are white men between the ages of 30 to 50. Clothing description of the three suspects are the following:

Suspect - I black pants, black shirt, and black hat

Suspect - 2 white shirt, blue jean or khaki shorts

Suspect - 3 gray shirt and hat

The victim sustained no injuries during the robbery, nor were any of the suspects or bystanders injured.



