Coyote Jacks For Sale For $2.1 Million

A Southside nightclub that was often in the news for shootings and rowdy behavior is now on the market.

The property that was last known as Coyote Jacks is for sale for $2.1 million. It was operated by Tammie Taylor.

The city of Chattanooga, citing numerous police calls there, had asked that it be declared a public nuisance.

The restaurant initially was the Southside Grill.

Nico's Southside Grill closed at the end of 2012.

Officials of Walldorf Realty said, "This historic building in the resurgent Southside area housed one of Chattanooga’s best known restaurants for decades. The building was originally built as an Armour meat packing plant. It was first converted to a restaurant in 1985, then substantially upgraded again in 2007.

"The main level is approximately 7,000 SF. Interior finishes have been removed to the studs so it is ready for your décor. The second floor has approximately 4,200 SF finished with two half baths. It would be suitable for special events, private parties, or could easily be converted to offices. There is also bonus space available in the basement which is accessible from the dining area or street.

"A portion of it is finished and could be used as a pool hall, plus there is a wine cellar and helpful storage space. There is a wheel chair elevator. The building is sprinklered throughout. Corner location provides plenty of natural light. Great outdoor dining patios.

"The Southside area is really exploding. The area, one block from the Choo Choo, is easily accessible to the Interstate system and a short drive from all points in the metro area. It’s only 10 blocks from the major tourist destinations which include the two Aquariums, Imax, and 12-screen cinema; all of which have a free shuttle that stops one block from this great facility. Good street parking plus 200+ space public parking lot directly across 14th Street."