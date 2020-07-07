Man Dies After Being Found In Car In East Ridge With Multiple Gunshot Wounds

A man has died after being found in a car late Tuesday night in East Ridge with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was Antonio Smith, 25, of 3311 Delong St., Chattanooga.

East Ridge Police responded at 11:46 p.m. to S. Seminole Dr. on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers started CPR and continued to try to revive the victim until an EMS unit arrived. He was then transported to Erlanger Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

East Ridge Police ask anyone that may have information on the shooting to contact Detective Robert Wade at 423-867-7516.