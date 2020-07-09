Registration Open For New HCS At Home Learning Option For The Fall

 Thursday, July 9, 2020 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Schools is working to safely reopen schools in August for students and staff and provide choices that will fit the needs of families in the community. 

Officials said, "District administrators understand from concerns parents have shared with us that some are not comfortable with sending children back to school in person at this time. 

"The district has developed an option for these families called 'HCS at Home,' which allows parents and children to connect to the school in which the student is enrolled, but learn from home. 

"Teachers familiar to the family will connect with the child enrolled in HCS at Home electronically with video lessons and Zoom discussions to keep each child moving forward and learning."  

Students signed up for HCS at Home will still be able to:
•   Participate in clubs and athletics just like their classmates in the classroom;
•   Have options for AP and dual enrollment classes;
•   Follow the schedule of a regular school day at their enrolled school; and
•   Keep regular attendance as the role will be taken each day, just like students attending school in-person in the classroom. 

The learning at home process will work differently from the spring experience as teachers and students will work together to learn new material and concepts with the same curriculum and pace as children attending in-person.  

You will find more information on the website https://www.hcde.org/HCSatHome, along with sample schedules and a video to step you through the registration process in your PowerSchool Parent Portal account.  The video is very short and informative and can save time in the registration process.  If you do not have a PowerSchool account, call 423-498-5437 for assistance. Those families with students who will be new to the district can choose an option during the new student registration process.  If a family has previously registered a new student, they will be sent an email with sign-up options later today. 

Families will have three options for attending school this fall in Hamilton County Schools.

Option #1 - HCS Learning Continuum - The HCS Learning Continuum option will follow the phases outlined in the HCS Reentry Plan. Depending on which phase the district is in during the school year, students will be learning through either remote learning, face-to-face instruction, or a hybrid combination of remote learning and face-to-face instruction in the classroom. HCS Learning Continuum is the default option for all students. Families who want to follow the phased plan for in-person learning don’t need to complete any additional registration steps. 

Option #2 - HCS at Home Program - All HCS families have the option to choose the HCS at Home remote learning program where the child will learn remotely at home but continue to be taught by their base school teachers and be enrolled in their base school.  Families selecting this option will need to stay in the option for the full semester.

Option #3 - Hamilton County Virtual School - This program requires enrolling at Hamilton County Virtual School as your child’s base school. The programming is self-directed and self-paced, with more reliance on parents for curriculum support and engagement. This school supports students in grades K-12.  Hamilton County Virtual School has been a part of the school district for several years.

"Teachers and staff look forward to seeing our students at school in August or learning remotely with us through HCS at Home," officials said.


2 Suspects In Custody For Aggravated Burglary In Bradley County On June 11

Whitfield County Board Of Assessors Office Temporarily Closing Due To COVID Exposure

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/9/20


2 Suspects In Custody For Aggravated Burglary In Bradley County On June 11

Tyler Robinson and Rachael Kiser have been taken into custody after burglarizing a Bradley County residence. On June 11 of 2020, an aggravated burglary was reported in southwestern Bradley County. The suspects stole items both inside and outside of the residence including several firearms, a crossbow and an ATV. During the initial response to the scene, investigators ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Board Of Assessors Office Temporarily Closing Due To COVID Exposure

The Whitfield County Board of Assessors has temporarily closed the Assessors Office due to a direct exposure to the Covid-19 virus. The office will be closed for in person assistance effective Wednesday, and will reopen on July 17. During this quarantine time, the Tax Assessor’s staff will be working remotely. The staff will be available during regular hours, Monday to Friday, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mandates Are A Bluff - And Response (9)

Via something called an "Executive Order," the facemask mandate will go into effect in Hamilton County on Friday until Sept. 8. This is an illegal executive order and carries no legal weight. Those issuing it know this, which is why Jim Coppinger was too cowardly to issue it himself, but passed off the dirty deed to Dr. Paul Hendricks, who is not even a duly elected representative ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Right Vs. Wrong

A month ago the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, led a delegation of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, to kneel for a symbolic eight minutes and 40 seconds in Washington’s Emancipation Hall in memory of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis in an arrest gone awry on May 25. The kneeling ceremony was revolting. George Floyd was a known thug, ... (click for more)

Sports

Highly Ranked Florida Champ Joining Mocs Grapplers

As the unforgettable summer of 2020 rolls on, so does GoMocs.com's look at the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. This week's featured newcomer is Noah Castillo, a highly regarded prep talent from the state of Florida. Castillo is a three-time state champion from Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Fla., where he competed ... (click for more)

108 Contenders Take Part In Chattanooga Women's Amateur Golf Tournament At Black Creek

There were 108 women from the nine-member clubs in the Chattanooga Woman's Golf Association who teed up Tuesday at a beautifully manicured Black Creek. The results for the Chattanooga Women's Amateur Tournament: A Division: Gross: Valleybrook (64) - Miller,Thurman, Dycus, Glickman Net: Signal Mtn (56) - B. Burns, Durham, K. Burns, Purchase B Division: ... (click for more)


