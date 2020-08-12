Wine Over Water To Offer Different Events For 2020

 Wednesday, August 12, 2020 93.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

The 2020 Wine Over Water Food+Wine Festival will look a little different this year because of the pandemic. After 25 years of essentially the same event being held on the Walnut Street Bridge in Chattanooga, the coronavirus has thrown a kink in this year’s event, said organizers.

Organizers said they will head into the fall with high hopes but realistic expectations and plan for Wine Over/Near/Beside/Next To/Around Water 2020 to be "just as fun and successful as ever."

The festival will run from Monday, Sept. 28, to Sunday, Oct. 4. All proceeds benefit Cornerstones, Inc., Chattanooga's historic preservation organization with the mission of preserving the city’s architectural heritage and urban fabric. 

There will be upcoming announcements about all the new Off the Bridge and virtual events as they are confirmed so stay tuned here and on social media. There will be cooking classes, including the first one for the whole family from Amanda Varnell at Dish T'Pass and some that will expand participants' culinary palates from Publix chefs that will be a part of the lineup.

There will be tours of historic buildings and virtual concerts. And local Chattanooga restaurants like St. John's and Easy Bistro & Bar will be a part of the events as well.

For more information follow along at wineoverwater.org



Opinion

Best Wishes To HCDE's Tim Hensley In His Retirement

I have filed many open records requests over the years, and no open records administrator has performed as HCDE’s Tim Hensley. It is truly lala land seeking public records from governments and their agencies. There are many methods utilized to render public records unattainable to citizens, such as making the records cost prohibitive, government attorneys declaring their entire ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Lunchbox Letters

You’ll remember the COVID crisis abruptly ended the 2019-20 school year in April and then followed a miserable four months where the flu effectively prohibited our children from seeing their friends, playing Little League baseball and being on the swim team. Our psychologists tell us the children have also suffered from “negative mental health issues.” Children need to begin catching ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee University Postpones Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball Until At Least Jan. 1

Lee University in partnership with the Gulf South Conference will postpone competition in basketball, soccer, and volleyball until at least Jan. 1. These sports are identified as high contact risk sports by the NCAA and are subject to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and "inner bubble" personnel. Three significant factors helped the conference ... (click for more)

Covenant Postpones All Fall Sports

The USA South Athletic Conference announced that it is postponing fall sports competition due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The presidents of the USA South voted unanimously to postpone all fall sports conference competition until the spring 2021 semester. The USA South sports impacted are football, men's soccer, women's soccer, volleyball, men's cross country, and ... (click for more)


