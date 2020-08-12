Wine Over Water To Offer Different Events For 2020

The 2020 Wine Over Water Food+Wine Festival will look a little different this year because of the pandemic. After 25 years of essentially the same event being held on the Walnut Street Bridge in Chattanooga, the coronavirus has thrown a kink in this year’s event, said organizers.

Organizers said they will head into the fall with high hopes but realistic expectations and plan for Wine Over/Near/Beside/Next To/Around Water 2020 to be "just as fun and successful as ever."

The festival will run from Monday, Sept. 28, to Sunday, Oct. 4. All proceeds benefit Cornerstones, Inc., Chattanooga's historic preservation organization with the mission of preserving the city’s architectural heritage and urban fabric.

There will be upcoming announcements about all the new Off the Bridge and virtual events as they are confirmed so stay tuned here and on social media. There will be cooking classes, including the first one for the whole family from Amanda Varnell at Dish T'Pass and some that will expand participants' culinary palates from Publix chefs that will be a part of the lineup.

There will be tours of historic buildings and virtual concerts. And local Chattanooga restaurants like St. John's and Easy Bistro & Bar will be a part of the events as well.

For more information follow along at wineoverwater.org



