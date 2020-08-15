Multiple Fire Companies Respond To Fire At Missionary Ridge Home

Multiple companies responded to a residential fire on Missionary Ridge on Saturday night.

The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to a home on South Crest Road just after 8 p.m.

Heavy smoke was showing when firefighters arrived and they made an interior attack, locating fire in the basement level of the residence.

The flames extended to the first floor through the walls.

Crews worked quickly to get the fire out.

No one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 9, Quint 13, Squad 13, Squad 1, HCEMS, CPD, EPB, CFD Supply responded to the scene.



