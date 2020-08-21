August 21, 2020
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING
a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce ... (click for more)
One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road on Friday afternoon.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies responded to the 6300 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located the crash.
The cause of the accident is ... (click for more)
How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)
My man Larry sends the giggle: “Always remember, ‘Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean there's nobody after you.’” While I think that’s delightfully funny, I happen to know that there are a lot of seniors among us who very privately wonder if … well, what does it mean when you can’t remember your wife’s name, the cashier who always greets you at the grocery store, or, “What’s ... (click for more)
For the first time in 2020, fans will be able to watch Chattanooga’s Football Club in person. On August 29th, Chattanooga FC will welcome New Amsterdam FC to Finley Stadium, and a limited number of fans will be able to join in the fun.
“Chattanooga FC is excited about the opportunity to safely welcome fans and supporters to Finley Stadium” said Jeremy Alumbaugh, Managing Director, ... (click for more)
It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings.
A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)