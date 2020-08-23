Slight Earthquake Detected At Lakesite Early Sunday Morning

A slight earthquake was detected in Hamilton County early Sunday morning.
It was 1km south southwest of Lakesite.
The quake was measured at 1.2.
It happened at 3:56 a.m.
August 23, 2020
August 22, 2020
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, MATTHEW CHARLES
1260 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION
A Chattanooga man is facing first-degree murder after being connected with two different shootings. Police have charged 21-year-old Brandon McDaniel in a second case.
He was arrested on Thursday
Donald Owens, 50, was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road on Friday afternoon.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies responded to the
I would like to compliment all the people involved with COVID testing that is going on at the Alstom plant.
My wife and I were in and out of line in less than 10 minutes. Everyone working the lines were very courteous and efficient in their duties. They looked at our licenses and wrote down all of the necessary info as they continued to move the line forward. The nasal swabbing
Rutherford County is more easily identified as "Murfreesboro" and last week it was beset by a dark cloud indeed. The public schools sent home a directive with its students that demanded children's parents, or others who are interested in a child's well-being, are not allowed to watch the virtual classes that are now being taught to public school students across Tennessee. That's
The Chattanooga Red Wolves were both dominating and disappointing during the first 80 minutes of their 2-1 loss against Tormenta FC. Despite creating chance after chance, especially after dazzling sequences on the wing by Marky Hernandez, Chattanooga could only procure one goal. Tormenta's Marco Micaletto finally got Tormenta on the board in the 80th minute, equalizing what looked
The Chattanooga Red Wolves look to break even against Tormenta FC on August 22, 2020 at home in CHI Memorial Stadium. The Chattanooga Red Wolves will play against Statesboro, Georgia's Tormenta FC who previously tied the Chattanooga Red Wolves 2-2 in the season opener. After going down 1-0 early in the match Red Wolves Forward, Greg Hurst, found the net not once but twice. This