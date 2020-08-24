Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, August 24, 2020 76.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Monday, August 24, 2020
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 17-23

All Lakesite Incumbents Running Again


Opinion

Kudos To Those Doing the COVID-19 Testing At Alstom Plant

I would like to compliment all the people involved with COVID testing that is going on at the Alstom plant. My wife and I were in and out of line in less than 10 minutes. Everyone working the lines were very courteous and efficient in their duties. They looked at our licenses and wrote down all of the necessary info as they continued to move the line forward. The nasal swabbing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your ‘Heart-Of-Hearts’

There are many things that dictate the difference between success and failure, particularly in sales. Nowhere is this as true as in real estate, where a savvy realtor understands, better than most, the “Laws of First Perception.” Face it, when you show a potential buyer a house, most likely it will involve a person you’ve never met, who you know nothing about, and you are eager ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Not Ruthless Enough In 2-1 Loss

The Chattanooga Red Wolves were both dominating and disappointing during the first 80 minutes of their 2-1 loss against Tormenta FC. Despite creating chance after chance, especially after dazzling sequences on the wing by Marky Hernandez, Chattanooga could only procure one goal. Tormenta’s Marco Micaletto finally got Tormenta on the board in the 80th minute, equalizing what looked ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Set To Host Tormenta FC Saturday

The Chattanooga Red Wolves look to break even against Tormenta FC on August 22, 2020 at home in CHI Memorial Stadium. The Chattanooga Red Wolves will play against Statesboro, Georgia’s Tormenta FC who previously tied the Chattanooga Red Wolves 2-2 in the season opener. After going down 1-0 early in the match Red Wolves Forward, Greg Hurst, found the net not once but twice. This ... (click for more)


