Michael Wagner, 20; Jonathan Layman, 22, Killed In Accident On Gann Road Early Sunday Morning

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two persons killed in the fatal accident early Sunday morning on Gann Road.

The driver of the vehicle was Michael Wagner, 20. The passenger was Jonathan Layman, 22.

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle traveling on Gann Road left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was transported to a local medical facility where he was pronounced dead. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 2 a.m., HCSO deputies responded to the 7700 Block of Gann Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving one vehicle. There were two confirmed fatalities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Division.