August 25, 2020
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff has issued a $606,942 civil penalty to the Tennessee Valley Authority, an order prohibiting a senior TVA executive from NRC-licensed activities for five years, and a Notice of Violation to another TVA manager.
The enforcement actions stem from NRC investigations finding that two former TVA employees were subjected to adverse actions
A Marion County woman is charged with TennCare fraud for selling prescription medication obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits.
The Office of Inspector General, working with the Jasper Police Department, on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kathy Norman, 61, also known as Kathy McNabb. She is charged with one count of TennCare fraud, a class D felony. Investigators
The Hamilton County Health Department professionals are doing a great job of keeping us informed of the status of COVID-19 in our area, the battle to control it, and the healthcare personnel and facilities providing aid to those who are ill.
From helpful testing information to daily news briefs and more, they are doing an outstanding work.
As we all deal with the realities
I would like to compliment all the people involved with COVID testing that is going on at the Alstom plant.
My wife and I were in and out of line in less than 10 minutes. Everyone working the lines were very courteous and efficient in their duties. They looked at our licenses and wrote down all of the necessary info as they continued to move the line forward. The nasal swabbing
To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020 football season at Neyland Stadium. Pending the status of the current pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Neyland Stadium can return to its traditional seating model in 2021.
At
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's "Chat with the Mocs" presented by Bud Light kicks off its run of fall shows on Thursday. The weekly radio show is held at Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant in downtown Chattanooga.
This is the show's 13th season, featuring live interaction with the "Voice of the Mocs" Jim Reynolds as host. Each broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m. (E.D.T.)