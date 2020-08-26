 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Ronald Hutson Shot Twice By Deputy In Saturday Incident At Boston Branch; Authorities Say He Tried To Run Over 2 Deputies

Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Deputy Jordan Long-Ross
Deputy Jordan Long-Ross

The deputy involved in a shooting on Saturday night at the Boston Branch subdivision at the 8200 block of Hixson Spring Road was involved in two prior shootings recently, including one fatal one. 

The deputy involved was identified as Jordan Long-Ross. He has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Ronald Hutson, the suspect involved in the Boston Branch incident, has been released from a local medical facility and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

Hutson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

Hutson, 50, lives at 8208 Hixson Spring Road.

Hutson has an extensive criminal record.

Authorities said deputies had attempted to perform a traffic stop on Hutson.

They said Hutson’s Jeep had not maintained his lane and was “all over the roadway.” Deputies said the vehicle was driving at 70 miles per hour on Sawyer Pike on the wrong side of the 35 mile per hour road.

 

Police said the Jeep crashed once it reached the 8200 block of Hixson Springs Road. The police report said someone over the radio traffic was heard saying, “He tried to run over the deputy.”

 

An investigator said the Jeep was crashed in a curve right ahead of the two patrol vehicles. Police said as a deputy exited his vehicle to get to the Jeep, Hutson accelerated toward him and then continued to drive toward the other deputy.

 

Authorities said the deputy fired at the suspect and hit Hutson at least twice. Once the Jeep stopped, police took Hutson out of the vehicle and administered aid.

 

The deputy involved was later identified as Jordan Long-Ross. He has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

 

Deputy Long-Ross shot and killed a suspect during an altercation after a traffic stop in Sale Creek in May. The person killed was Tyler Hays, 29. That incident happened around 2 a.m. on Crestview Drive. A resident said he and his wife heard 2-3 shots. He said he went outside and heard the deputy say, "I shot him. I shot him." The TBI said Hays ran from and fought the deputy. The medical examiner's report says the victim died of a single shot to his mid-back.

In an incident in June, the Sheriff's Office said deputy Ross-Long shot at a man who struck his open driver's door as he was exiting his patrol car. Eric Hayes Tyra, 37, was arrested after leading authorities in a pursuit that went into Marion County.

Deputy Long-Ross did not sustain any injuries.

One suspect was shot and was transported to a local medical facility. The extent of their injuries is unknown.  

At the direction of Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to conduct the investigation of the incident. 


Ronald Andrew Hutson
Ronald Andrew Hutson

August 26, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

August 26, 2020

UTC And Health Department Announce COVID-19 Exposures At Douglas Heights Apartments

August 26, 2020

Tennessee Highway Patrol Offers Reward For Information In Vandalism Of Edward Carmack Statue In Nashville


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 AKERS, CHRIS JOHN DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 08/26/2020 2 AKERS, CHRIS JOHN DRUGS GENERAL ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with UTC is notifying the community of potential COVID-19 exposures at Douglas Heights Apartments, 930 Douglas St. Case investigations ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance to identify individuals related to the vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue atop of the state ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 AKERS, CHRIS JOHN DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 08/26/2020 2 AKERS, CHRIS JOHN DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 08/26/2020 1 MCCRAY, TERIKA VIENNETTA POSSESSION OF THC DABS FOR RESALE 08/26/2020 1 SAUNDERS, ANTOINE SHIRLON SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 08/26/2020 1 WATSON ... (click for more)

UTC And Health Department Announce COVID-19 Exposures At Douglas Heights Apartments

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with UTC is notifying the community of potential COVID-19 exposures at Douglas Heights Apartments, 930 Douglas St. Case investigations revealed that persons were in this facility during their infectious periods beginning Monday, Aug. 17, through today (Wednesday, Aug. 26). It is recommended that anyone who lived in or visited ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rep. Fleischmann: America Must Support Nuclear Energy

As millions of young people graduate around the nation, it is natural that they consider their next steps, especially in these times of extraordinary economic hardship and uncertainty. Generations of high school graduates have been wrongly led to believe that in order to obtain high wage employment, the only options is a four-year degree at a traditional college or university. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Six Things To Loathe

It’s increasingly hard to know who exactly is pulling America’s puppet strings but when I launched my Morning Readings yesterday, it became quickly obvious that my country seems to be about two inches shy of being left of plumb. Yes, I believe we are somewhat off center and that the tail is now wagging the dog. Here are six reasons the true American people can’t be quiet for too ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Trey Smith Honored As Pre-Season First Team All-American

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith as the senior garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday. Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News. Smith is considered one of the top three ... (click for more)

Tennessee Announces Adjusted-Seating Ticket Plan For Neyland Stadium

To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020 football season at Neyland Stadium. Pending the status of the current pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Neyland Stadium can return to its traditional seating model in 2021. At ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors