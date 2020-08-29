Chattanooga Country Club Closed Due To Coronavirus

The Chattanooga Golf and Country Club has been closed since Aug. 19 after some employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter from general manager Michael Murray from Aug. 19 and taped to the front door of the club reads in part: “Unfortunately we have had several of our employee team test positive for COVID in multiple areas of the club.

The safety of our employee team and members is our first priority. The board voted at their meeting tonight to close all operations immediately (except Fitness, which has a separate isolated staff) until further notice.

“We are working with the Health Department on guidance on when to reopen safely and will keep you informed. Apart from Fitness, all areas of the club will be closed effective Thursday 20thAugust until we can quarantine the staff in accordance with Health Department guidelines.

“Golf will be open on a first come basis with no tee times and no staff on duty for walkers only, you may bring your own pull cart also. All practice facilities will be closed as well.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to offer food to go at this time. Your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times.”

A check Saturday morning revealed golfers were already on the course, and golf carts were being used by some people.

An email was sent to Manager Murray to see if the club has reopened any additional parts of the club, and the message had not been returned as of Saturday morning.

