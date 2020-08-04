Man Shot Monday Night On Rosemont Drive Dies At Hospital

Justin Peoples, 27, was shot in his car while sitting at a stop sign on Rosemont Drive and died from his injuries.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. Monday, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3200 block of Rosemont Drive.



Upon arrival, police located a vehicle that rolled into a stone wall with the driver, Peoples, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.



He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.



People in the area stated to police that the victim was stopped at a stop sign when he was shot by someone in another vehicle.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.