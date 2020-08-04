Head Of The Hooch Going Virtual For 2020

Officials of the Head of the Hooch rowing regatta that brings large crowds and hundreds of participants to Ross's Landing each fall said the event will go virtual this fall.

Officials said, "Earlier this year the Head of the Hooch regatta’s Local Organizing Committee (LOC) established a COVID-19 Task Force to monitor the ongoing status of the pandemic and to determine the feasibility of holding an event in Chattanooga.

"After carefully reviewing the local health situation and the USRowing Guidelines for registered regattas, the LOC made the difficult decision to make this year’s event a virtual regatta.

We believe that this is the best option to ensure the safety of the entire Hooch family.

"The 2020 Head of the Hooch® virtual regatta will be held the weekend of Nov. 7 and 8. The LOC is working to bring our competitors a unique remote experience and will provide the details associated with this event by the end of August."