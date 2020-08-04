 Tuesday, August 4, 2020 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Head Of The Hooch Going Virtual For 2020

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Officials of the Head of the Hooch rowing regatta that brings large crowds and hundreds of participants to Ross's Landing each fall said the event will go virtual this fall.

Officials said, "Earlier this year the Head of the Hooch regatta’s Local Organizing Committee (LOC) established a COVID-19 Task Force to monitor the ongoing status of the pandemic and to determine the feasibility of holding an event in Chattanooga.

"After carefully reviewing the local health situation and the USRowing Guidelines for registered regattas, the LOC made the difficult decision to make this year’s event a virtual regatta.

We believe that this is the best option to ensure the safety of the entire Hooch family.

"The 2020 Head of the Hooch® virtual regatta will be held the weekend of Nov. 7 and 8.  The LOC is working to bring our competitors a unique remote experience and will provide the details associated with this event by the end of August."


Bible In The Schools Presents Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools

Local non-profit Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools with its annual community gift of over $1.7 million as reimbursement for the 2019-2020 Bible History elective program. Cathy Scott, president, along with Tom Glenn, incoming chairman of the board of directors, and board member of Bible in the Schools Mike Harrell presented the community gift to Superintendent

Tennesseans Head To The Polls On Thursday

Tennesseans will head to the polls across the state on Thursday to vote in the State and Federal Primary and County General election. "Election officials across the state have spent months preparing for this election to ensure the safety of voters and poll officials," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "I encourage voters to do their part on Election Day and follow social distancing

Leave C.E. James Monument And Park Alone - And Response (4)

The recent controversy over the monument to our town's founder, C.E. James, is more than a completely unnecessary and avoidable waste of time and possibly money - it is contrived and downright silly. Race-based restrictions on residential real estate sales weren't just common a century ago, they were universal in both the North and South. Such "red-lining" didn't start to die out

Roy Exum: Laughing With Jim Murray

When I was in high school, I would love it when the "Newspapers in Education" would roll around once a week. The Chattanooga Times was a real Godsend because it offered me something interesting to read during class and, man, I would pounce on the paper. I would immediately find the syndicated columnist, Jim Murray, and revel in his every word. He was - and this I believe to this

Topgolf Opens Second Open-Air Concept In Chattanooga

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, announced its newest venue located in Chattanooga will open its doors to the public on Friday. The new venue is the second community-focused, completely open-air concept from Topgolf, featuring a technology-driven, single-level design. Topgolf Chattanooga features 36 climate-controlled hitting bays outfitted

Chattanooga Red Wolves Win 1-0 In Chi Memorial Stadium Opener

The Chattanooga Red Wolves played their first home match in newly finished CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The Covid-19 reduced sold out crowd was rewarded with a 1-0 win as the Red Wolves beat FC Tuscon on a Greg Hurst goal in the second half. Hurst scored in the 53th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. Red Wolves keeper Alex Mangels saved a FC Tuscon PK in the second


