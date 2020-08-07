 Friday, August 7, 2020 91.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Miles Hankins Given 30-Year Sentence For Murder Of Christopher Robinson

Friday, August 7, 2020
Miles Alexander Hankins
Miles Alexander Hankins
Miles Alexander Hankins has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison for the June 29, 2018, murder of Christopher Robinson.
 
Hankins, who is now 22, on Thursday entered into a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to the slaying. 
Assistant District Attorney AnCharlene Davis said that on June 28, 2018, Hankins fired at twins Michael and Martin Wilson while at the Glass Street Market.
The next day, Hankins and an accomplice broke into Robinson’s home on Hickory Valley Road to rob him. During the robbery attempt, prosecutor Davis said Hankins shot and killed Robinson.
In the plea agreement approved by Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman, Hankins pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He is to serve the 30 years in prison at 100 percent.
 
Court cases for Hankins’ accomplices in the robbery and murder, Kevion Hubbard and Ticalvius Armour, are still pending.

August 7, 2020

United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Selected As Tennessee Community CARES Program Grant Administrator For Southeast Tennessee Region

August 7, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

August 7, 2020

Leader Of Group Coming To Chattanooga In Buses For Protest Was Indicted Last Week


United Way of Greater Chattanooga has been selected as the grant administrator of the Tennessee Community CARES Program for the Southeastern Tennessee region, including Franklin, Marion, Hamilton, ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown, leader of a group that is bringing bus loads of people to Louisville and Chattanooga today (Friday) for racial protests, was indicted last week by federal ... (click for more)



Breaking News

United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Selected As Tennessee Community CARES Program Grant Administrator For Southeast Tennessee Region

United Way of Greater Chattanooga has been selected as the grant administrator of the Tennessee Community CARES Program for the Southeastern Tennessee region, including Franklin, Marion, Hamilton, Bradley, Polk, Grundy, Sequatchie, Blesdoe, Rhea, Meigs and McMinn counties. The Tennessee Community CARES Program provides financial assistance to nonprofits who worked or are working ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING a. 2020-0043 MAP Engineers ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congratulations To Marco Perez

Congratulations to Marco Perez on winning the District 2 School Board race. Marco and his team ran a well organized campaign. It is my hope that Marco will take that same organizational skill to continue the improvement of our public schools for the benefit of our nearly 45,000 students. Thanks to my incredible campaign team that worked tirelessly. Thanks as well to the many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Tennessee Picks Hagerty

Throughout the day on Thursday, I found myself thinking about Manny Sethi and a day he once spent as a 10-year-old kid in central Tennessee. It was Little League baseball day in Hillsboro, which is right outside of Manchester, a town you know as halfway between Chattanooga and Nashville on I-75. For any energetic child, Little League Day is everything, because all the boys are assigned ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Notch MLS Rookie Tanner Dieterich On Loan

The Chattanooga Red Wolves reach an agreement with MLS Nashville SC to acquire Midfielder Tanner Dieterich on loan. Tanner Dieterich, 22, is a Tennessee native who was selected by Nashville SC as the 28th overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft on Feb. 25, 2020. Dieterich, a Clemson soccer alum, was a three-year captain of the team and notched 75 appearances over the course of his ... (click for more)

Ryon, Barry Lead Individual Honors At CWGA Play Day

The Chattanooga Women’s Golf Association held its play day at the Brainerd golf course this past Tuesday. Individual leaders were Carlene Ryon with a low gross of 72 and Lindsay Barry who shot a low net score of 63. The team of Kilbrey Fowler, Lindsay Barry, Patty Jones and Pat Jabaley took first place honors. Team Results 1st - Kilbrey Fowler, Lindsay Barry, Patty ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors