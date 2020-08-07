Miles Hankins Given 30-Year Sentence For Murder Of Christopher Robinson

Miles Alexander Hankins has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison for the June 29, 2018, murder of Christopher Robinson.
Hankins, who is now 22, on Thursday entered into a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to the slaying.
Assistant District Attorney AnCharlene Davis said that on June 28, 2018, Hankins fired at twins Michael and Martin Wilson while at the Glass Street Market.
The next day, Hankins and an accomplice broke into Robinson’s home on Hickory Valley Road to rob him. During the robbery attempt, prosecutor Davis said Hankins shot and killed Robinson.
In the plea agreement approved by Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman, Hankins pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He is to serve the 30 years in prison at 100 percent.
Court cases for Hankins’ accomplices in the robbery and murder, Kevion Hubbard and Ticalvius Armour, are still pending.