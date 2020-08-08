Toran Madding, 25, Killed In Drive-By Shooting Friday Night

Toran Madding, 25, was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night.

At approximately 8:16 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2600 block of East 45th Street. Upon arrival, police located the Madding suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.

It was stated to police that he was walking when someone in a vehicle shot him and fled the area.