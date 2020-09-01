Georgia COVID Deaths Increase By 105; 2,287 New Cases
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 105 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,733.
There were 2,287 new cases as that total reached 272,697 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 24,847, up 243 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 877 cases, up 17; 17 deaths; 63 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 584 cases, up 26; 6 deaths; 31 hospitalizations, down 1
Dade County: 200 cases, up 4; 3 deaths; 14 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,046 cases, up 21; 22 deaths; 51 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 4,002 cases, up 13; 53 deaths, up 2; 212 hospitalizations