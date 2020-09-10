September 10, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 76 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,204.
There were 1,930 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
U.S. District Judge Pamela L. Reeves, who rose from humble beginnings in Southwest Virginia to become the first woman president of the Tennessee Bar Association and then Chief United States District ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 76 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,204.
There were 1,930 new cases as that total reached 289,123 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 26,062, up 217 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 986 cases, up 19; 16 deaths; ... (click for more)
How often do we hear someone say “I can get that cheaper on Amazon” or some variation thereof?
I dare say at least once a day, some days several.
Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they’ve spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated ... (click for more)
Today I invite you to step behind the curtain. Welcome to my backstage. Some people are amazed at the amount of emails I receive every day on “royexum@aol.com” and whoa! Far be it for me to complain! Many of my story ideas come from what people like to share with me and the worst downside is that time prohibits me answering a great many of them. For instance, if I spent just three ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a key road victory Wednesday night at the New England Revolution II.
Jason Ramos scored in the 9th minute to give the Red Wolves an early 1-0 lead. His booming shot came off a free kick from Josue Soto. Soto slid the ball to Ramos who fired the shot into the back of the net.
The Revs II tied the game with a late first half goal.
The game ... (click for more)
The UTC Mocs got good news Tuesday afternoon. The NCAA passed word that junior transfer Mark Tikhonenko is immediately to join the 2020-21 roster.
Tikhonenko (pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh) joined the Mocs in May from Sam Houston State in Texas. At 6-10, 240-lbs, he provides another good option in the frontcourt for Coach Lamont Paris and staff.
He began his collegiate ... (click for more)