Water Main Break Closes Block Of Washington Street

Washington Street southbound between E 19th Street and E 20th Street is closed due to a water main break. 

 

Detours will be posted.  

 

View CDOT's map of road closures for full details and location of reported closures due to emergencies or construction.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 21, 2020

Hamilton County Election Administrator Goes On Leave Just Before Major Election


Hamilton County's election administrator has taken a leave of absence just before the upcoming major presidential election. Mike Walden, Election Commission chairman, said Kerry Steelman opted ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILES, PAUL TRACY 803 S MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)

Opinion

From Exclusion To Inclusion: The Need For A New Chattanooga Way

Executive Summary: A New Chattanooga Way The Chattanooga renaissance that local leaders brag about took almost 40 years to reach fruition. It took risk. It took vision. It took billions of dollars. The physical renaissance is a farce if it fails to lift all Chattanoogans. The evidence in this report suggests the renaissance is incomplete. A New Chattanooga Way would include ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two For Tuesday

On Monday morning I grabbed a Diet Coke at dawn’s first light and went out on the porch to watch the birds come into feed. Brother, that Diet Coke turned into a steaming cup of coffee in a flash; my thermometer read 49 degrees yesterday early. It’s not just going to be sweater weather before we know it, the season has already reached my porch. Face it, today is the first official ... (click for more)

Sports

Dalton State Cross Country Takes First At Home Meet

The Lady Roadrunners invited some local teams and individual athletes to compete in a small, rare home meet. It was a treat for the locals who showed up to cheer for the hometown team on the relatively cool Friday evening. The Roadrunners did not disappoint as, along the way to the team victory, the top five runners shaved two minutes from the average of their previous meet. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Hope To Have Mays For Carolina Opener

KNOXVILLE – Although Tennessee has yet to hear from the SEC regarding Cade Mays’ eligibility, the Vols began their first game week of the fall expecting to have the offensive lineman for Saturday night’s season opener at South Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound junior, who transferred from Georgia during the offseason, was granted a transfer waiver by the NCAA last week. He ... (click for more)


