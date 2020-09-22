Senator Blackburn Said Republicans "Have The Vote" To Approve Trump Female Nominee For Supreme Court

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Tuesday said Republicans "do have the votes in the Senate" to approve a new U.S. Supreme Court justice.

She said, "Once the President has made his nomination, Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham will announce the timeline and what it will be. I look forward to voting for a constitutionalist to take the spot as a Justice on the Supreme Court.”

She added, “I am thrilled we will have a female nominated for the position.”

Concerning adding to the number of justices, she said, “Even Justice Ginsburg a couple of years ago said she thought nine was the right number for the Supreme Court and that it should not be expanded.

She felt like it would politicize the court.”