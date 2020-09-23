 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Home On General Thomas Boulevard Damaged By Fire Wednesday Morning

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire Wednesday morning on General Thomas Boulevard. 

 

The call was made at 7:40 a.m. with reports of smoke coming from the attic of a home in the 4800 block. 

 

Engine 9 was first on the scene and found a working house fire with heavy smoke. 

 

A search was conducted as firefighting operations were initiated.

All of the residents were outside and safe. 

 

Crews continued working until the fire was out. There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation. 

 

Engine 9, Quint 14, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 1, Squad 13 and Battalion 1 responded, along with EPB and HCEMS. 



September 23, 2020

Absentee By-Mail Voters Can Track Their Ballot Online

September 23, 2020

Woman Gives Officers, Nurse Fits After North Chattanooga DUI Arrest

September 23, 2020

Home On General Thomas Boulevard Damaged By Fire Wednesday Morning


Tennessee voters who request an absentee by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election can track the status of their ballot on the Secretary of State’s website using the Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status ... (click for more)

Police on Tuesday noticed a Lexus with an expired plate and initiated a traffic stop around Cherokee Boulevard. They found two male passengers and a female driver. Police said they smelled alcohol ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire Wednesday morning on General Thomas Boulevard. The call was made at 7:40 a.m. with reports of smoke coming from the attic ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Absentee By-Mail Voters Can Track Their Ballot Online

Tennessee voters who request an absentee by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election can track the status of their ballot on the Secretary of State’s website using the Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker tool. Through this tool, Tennessee voters can easily and securely track their absentee by-mail ballot’s status starting when the county election commission mails the ballot to ... (click for more)

Woman Gives Officers, Nurse Fits After North Chattanooga DUI Arrest

Police on Tuesday noticed a Lexus with an expired plate and initiated a traffic stop around Cherokee Boulevard. They found two male passengers and a female driver. Police said they smelled alcohol coming from the driver’s side. The driver identified herself as Ariel Chamberlin, 25, of 7038 Middle Valley Road in Hixson. She did not have her driver’s license or proof of insurance ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg Remembers Bettye Parker

One of the most patriotic individuals I have ever known has passed away. Bettye Parker died Tuesday after a short illness. At Bettye's request there will be no memorial service. Bettye ran Bettye Parker Realty on Highway 58 for as long as I can remember. She handled thousands of property transactions. Her son, Paul Parker, also became involved in real estate and is the real ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ballot Bearer Is Shot

Last week was a typical one for Chicago. The weekly shooting gallery was about normal for the third week of September – 100 people shot, 14 homicides and 86 wounded -- on the downtown streets. But there was one shooting that stood out. A United States Postal Service letter carrier was shot four times when she got in the crosshairs of a drive-by shooting and now the USPS is on the ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Wins NISA Fall Tournament Opener In Detriot

The Chattanooga FC soccer team opened the NISA Fall Tournament with a 2-0 win over the LA Force on Wednesday night in Detroit. Sean Hoffstatter scored in the 45th minute and Darwin Lom scored 63rd minute. CFC will play their second game of round robin games on Monday, September 28 against Cal United Strikers FC. The Fall NISA tournament is being played in Detroit September ... (click for more)

CFC Ready For Playoff Game In Detroit

It’s a truly rare occurrence when conference champions are not allowed to earn a championship before their supporters. Then again, these are rare times in the truest sense of the phrase. After a brief but successful regular season, eastern conference champions Chattanooga FC will play inside of the NBA-style bubble in Detroit during their run at the NISA title. Fortunately ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors