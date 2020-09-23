Home On General Thomas Boulevard Damaged By Fire Wednesday Morning

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire Wednesday morning on General Thomas Boulevard.

The call was made at 7:40 a.m. with reports of smoke coming from the attic of a home in the 4800 block.

Engine 9 was first on the scene and found a working house fire with heavy smoke.

A search was conducted as firefighting operations were initiated.

All of the residents were outside and safe.

Crews continued working until the fire was out. There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

Engine 9, Quint 14, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 1, Squad 13 and Battalion 1 responded, along with EPB and HCEMS.



