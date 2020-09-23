September 23, 2020
Hamilton County has no new coronavirus deaths, and the toll remains at 92.
The number of new cases in Hamilton County on Wednesday was 45 - down from the prior day's 69. The new total is 9,387. ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 98 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,773.
There were 1,577 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)
The latest 2020 Census response rates released show that Hamilton County surpassed its 2010 Census self-response rate. As of this week, 67.4 percent of Hamilton County residents have now self-responded ... (click for more)
Hamilton County has had 7,790 people recover from the virus (83 percent) and there are 1,505 active cases - up from 1,487.
There are 44 people hospitalized in the county from coronavirus, ... (click for more)
Hospitalizations are at 27,749, up 259 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,139 cases, up 21; 18 deaths, ... (click for more)
One of the most patriotic individuals I have ever known has passed away. Bettye Parker died Tuesday after a short illness. At Bettye's request there will be no memorial service.
Bettye ran Bettye Parker Realty on Highway 58 for as long as I can remember. She handled thousands of property transactions. Her son, Paul Parker, also became involved in real estate and is the real ... (click for more)
Last week was a typical one for Chicago. The weekly shooting gallery was about normal for the third week of September – 100 people shot, 14 homicides and 86 wounded -- on the downtown streets. But there was one shooting that stood out. A United States Postal Service letter carrier was shot four times when she got in the crosshairs of a drive-by shooting and now the USPS is on the ... (click for more)
The Champions Club, a private lifestyle and golf club located in Ooltewah, announces the official rebranding and renaming of the club to The Ooltewah Club. The rebrand celebrates the recent completion of a more than $1 million renovation to the facilities and coincides with the new ownership and management company’s commitment to the continued improvement of the club.
Overseen ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga FC soccer team opened the NISA Fall Tournament with a 2-0 win over the LA Force on Wednesday night in Detroit.
Sean Hoffstatter scored in the 45th minute and Darwin Lom scored 63rd minute.
CFC will play their second game of round robin games on Monday, September 28 against Cal United Strikers FC.
The Fall NISA tournament is being played in Detroit September ... (click for more)