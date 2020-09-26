Man Dies Whose Car Went Out Of Control And Wrecked On I-75

A 62-year-old man, whose car went out of control on I-75 and wrecked on Thursday, has died.
A 12-year-old boy who was in the car with him was also seriously hurt.
On Thursday at approximately 3:10 p.m. Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a serious injury crash at 870 Interstate 75 South.
It was found that a Nissan Sentra was entering I-75 South from the on ramp when the vehicle hydroplaned and crossed multiple travel lanes. While crossing lanes, the Nissan was struck by a Mack tractor trailer.
The driver and passenger of the Nissan were taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with serious injuries. Police were notified on Saturday that the man had died.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.