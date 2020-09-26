Man Dies Whose Car Went Out Of Control And Wrecked On I-75

A 62-year-old man, whose car went out of control on I-75 and wrecked on Thursday, has died.

A 12-year-old boy who was in the car with him was also seriously hurt.

On Thursday at approximately 3:10 p.m. Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a serious injury crash at 870 Interstate 75 South.

It was found that a Nissan Sentra was entering I-75 South from the on ramp when the vehicle hydroplaned and crossed multiple travel lanes. While crossing lanes, the Nissan was struck by a Mack tractor trailer.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan were taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with serious injuries. Police were notified on Saturday that the man had died.