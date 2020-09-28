 Monday, September 28, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

East Ridge Police Make 1 Arrest In Murder At Donaldson Road Apartments; Seek Gunman

Monday, September 28, 2020
Donita Fields
East Ridge Police have made one arrest and are looking for the gunman in a slaying on Aug. 21 at apartments on Donaldson Road.

Montrell Lebron Fears, 23, a Brainerd High graduate, was killed in the incident at 914 Donaldson Road. 

Lonita Fields, 29, has been charged with accessory after the fact of criminal homicide.

East Ridge Police received numerous calls around 8:21 a.m. about a shooting in the apartments' parking lot.

Police said the man being sought for murder, who was described as a previously convicted violent felon, had exited apt. 105 with his girlfriend's two small children shortly before 8:21 a.m.

They said it is believed that Fears and a black male who was with him "may have initially intended to rob" the man with the children. There was an altercation near a Toyota Camry and the man with the children fired four shots with a 9mm handgun. Two of them struck Fears.

Police found two 9mm shell casings and one unfired 9mm cartridge at the parking lot near the rear of the Camry.

Fears and the other man with him ran west in the parking lot, but Fears fell to the asphalt before reaching a white minivan.

The other man, who was wearing blue pants and a white shirt, ran up a hill and towards the minivan that was waiting on Donaldson Road. That vehicle recklessly fled the scene at a high rate of speed going north on Donaldson Road, it was stated.

Police said the shooter approached Fears' body and began removing items from his pockets. He then put some items within the driver's door and afterward was seen talking with Ms. Fields, it was stated.

The man then got into Ms. Fields' dark Ford Escape SUV and was leaving the scene at the very moment that police arrived, the complaint says.

Police searched the Toyota Camry and found that its keys had been left with two nearby bags of garbage, thereby preventing the man from driving away in it. There were two more 9mm shell casings found within the area around the trunk. Police said it appears that the trunk was open when shots were fired.

Also found in the front passenger seat of the Camry were a wallet and cell phone belonging to Fears.

Police said Ms. Fields "knowingly and willingly" drove the man and her children to their daycare following the incident.

 

 


