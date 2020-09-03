 Thursday, September 3, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, September 3, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD 
635 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
----
BELCHER, CALVIN DEJUAN 
3219 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
----
BLEVINS, JAMES L 
103 E.

PALISADES DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
BLEVINS, PRESLEY BROOKE 
629 MCKAID RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
BODDIE, TONY LEBRON 
4719 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
----
BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT 
1111 ROSE LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
COLLINS, DAKODAH ALEXANDER 
2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
COURTER, ROBERT W 
116 PINE HURST AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
DANIEL, TIMOTHY BRIAN 
9104 OLD HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
DUNN, SCOTT KENDRICK 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
ESSIE, MAURICE JVAN 
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37919 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
EVANS, JANIFTER ROSE 
4209 AUBURN HILL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
FORSTER, APRIL N 
267 CAROL DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
----
GADDIS, COLE WILLIAM MILES 
2880 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY LOT.1 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
GILBERT, KENNETH LEBRON 
113 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 374102208 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1000
----
GROSS, DANIEL MASSEY 
917 HULAND ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AUTO BURGLARY
----
HANKS, TANNER JAMES 
4208 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
HARDEN, JOHN WESLEY 
1506 KARWILL LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
----
HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL 
1303 SHERIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
----
HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS 
1529 N CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
JOHNSON, JUMAAME S 
1713 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374081819 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
----
JONES, KENNADY LE BRAIA 
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT. 1403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
FELONY EVADING ARREST
----
JUAREZ, BRIAN JOSHUA 
518 SIMS DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
KELLY, TIFFANY BRIANA 
213 MARILYN DRIVE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
KING, BRANDON MONTRELL 
2516 KIRBY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
LANGSTON, WILLIAM DEAN 
352 OLDHAM RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
----
LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON 
7409 HARPRER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
LEETH, HANNAH GRACE 
4417 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
----
LEONARD, DREW DILLON 
69 MILL LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
----
LESTER, CAITLIN L 
108 SAWYER ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
----
LOCKLIN, THEODORE 
2406 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
----
LOVELADY, STEVEN 
2737 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
----
MARTER, KALEB CHANCE 
4102 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MCCALEB, QUINTIS 
1096 NORTH HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MCDUFFIE, MAYA IMAN 
7920 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
MEDLEY, MELANIE KAY 
425 CHEROKEE BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
MURRAY, JARED 
105 BAXTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FELONY VANDALISM
----
NICHOLS, VANESSA 
245 DOESKIN TR SMYRNA, 30082 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
----
ORTIZ, ADAM 
6320 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
ORTIZ, MATOS ADRIANALIZ 
2974 E FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
----
PALMER, JUNIOR FLOYD 
7512 MOSES ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
----
PICCA, JESSE JAMES 
1959 PEA VINE RD ROCKS SPRINGS, 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
PRICE, LORIE DIANA 
822 PICKET GULF RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
----
REID, ISZIAH THOMAS 
2375 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
----
RICHARDSON, DAVID LEE 
2511 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
ROSHELLE, MANIKA SHANEA 
4903 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
ROYER, BRANDON KIP 
3525 COMMON LANE EAST RIDHE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
----
RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR 
2713 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374062437 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
----
SAN, PUTSANGKUM 
4411 ALABAMA AVENUE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
SCHNELLOR, JAMIE MARIE 
WEAVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SELCER, AARON DAVID 
629 BARKER ROAD HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
----
SELCER, GARY EDWARD 
629 BARKER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
SHATTLE, DEBORAH C 
1814 CLEARVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT ( DOMESTIC )
----
SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE 
91229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
----
SMITH, PATTI ELIZABETH 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
----
UPSHAW, SABRINA ANNETTE 
1300 SIDE CREEK WAY APT 102 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
WALKER, QUINN CANTRELL 
1502 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
----
WALLER, LEONARD STEVEN 
3805 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
THEFT OVER $1,000
----
WILKEY, RONALD BERNARD 
8307 TRAYLOR LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
WILLIAMS, KEVIN LADELL 
1804 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING (AGGRAVATED)


