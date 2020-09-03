Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD

635 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

----

BELCHER, CALVIN DEJUAN

3219 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

----

BLEVINS, JAMES L

103 E.

PALISADES DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----BLEVINS, PRESLEY BROOKE629 MCKAID RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPUBLIC INTOXICATION----BODDIE, TONY LEBRON4719 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC----BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT1111 ROSE LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----COLLINS, DAKODAH ALEXANDER2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT----COURTER, ROBERT W116 PINE HURST AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASEDOMESTIC ASSAULT----DANIEL, TIMOTHY BRIAN9104 OLD HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----DUNN, SCOTT KENDRICKHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT----ESSIE, MAURICE JVANHOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37919Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----EVANS, JANIFTER ROSE4209 AUBURN HILL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----FORSTER, APRIL N267 CAROL DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IVTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)----GADDIS, COLE WILLIAM MILES2880 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY LOT.1 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----GILBERT, KENNETH LEBRON113 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 374102208Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER $1000----GROSS, DANIEL MASSEY917 HULAND ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAUTO BURGLARY----HANKS, TANNER JAMES4208 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----HARDEN, JOHN WESLEY1506 KARWILL LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)----HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL1303 SHERIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)----HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS1529 N CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----JOHNSON, JUMAAME S1713 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374081819Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)----JONES, KENNADY LE BRAIA7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT. 1403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTFELONY EVADING ARREST----JUAREZ, BRIAN JOSHUA518 SIMS DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----KELLY, TIFFANY BRIANA213 MARILYN DRIVE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----KING, BRANDON MONTRELL2516 KIRBY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----LANGSTON, WILLIAM DEAN352 OLDHAM RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )----LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON7409 HARPRER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----LEETH, HANNAH GRACE4417 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAREGISTRATION, EXPIRED----LEONARD, DREW DILLON69 MILL LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE----LESTER, CAITLIN L108 SAWYER ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II----LOCKLIN, THEODORE2406 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)----LOVELADY, STEVEN2737 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLEDOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE----MARTER, KALEB CHANCE4102 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----MCCALEB, QUINTIS1096 NORTH HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----MCDUFFIE, MAYA IMAN7920 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)DOMESTIC ASSAULT----MEDLEY, MELANIE KAY425 CHEROKEE BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR----MURRAY, JARED105 BAXTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFELONY VANDALISM----NICHOLS, VANESSA245 DOESKIN TR SMYRNA, 30082Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, EXPIREDLIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)----ORTIZ, ADAM6320 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----ORTIZ, MATOS ADRIANALIZ2974 E FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000----PALMER, JUNIOR FLOYD7512 MOSES ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION----PICCA, JESSE JAMES1959 PEA VINE RD ROCKS SPRINGS,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----PRICE, LORIE DIANA822 PICKET GULF RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND----REID, ISZIAH THOMAS2375 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS----RICHARDSON, DAVID LEE2511 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----ROSHELLE, MANIKA SHANEA4903 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDOMESTIC ASSAULT----ROYER, BRANDON KIP3525 COMMON LANE EAST RIDHE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)----RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR2713 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374062437Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULT----SAN, PUTSANGKUM4411 ALABAMA AVENUE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGDOMESTIC ASSAULT----SCHNELLOR, JAMIE MARIEWEAVER ST CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----SELCER, AARON DAVID629 BARKER ROAD HIXSON, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS----SELCER, GARY EDWARD629 BARKER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----SHATTLE, DEBORAH C1814 CLEARVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT ( DOMESTIC )----SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE91229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE----SMITH, PATTI ELIZABETHHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)----UPSHAW, SABRINA ANNETTE1300 SIDE CREEK WAY APT 102 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT----WALKER, QUINN CANTRELL1502 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500----WALLER, LEONARD STEVEN3805 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYTHEFT OVER $1,000----WILKEY, RONALD BERNARD8307 TRAYLOR LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----WILLIAMS, KEVIN LADELL1804 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKING (AGGRAVATED)