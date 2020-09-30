 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 Weather

Man, 21, Shot On Wilcox Boulevard

A 21-year-old man was shot in the 3400 block of Wilcox Boulevard on Tuesday night.
 
At approximately 7:21 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call.
 
Police located the victim suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
 
A crime scene was located by CPD Neighborhood Policing Officers.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

The Hamilton County Health Department is shifting their COVID-19 testing site hours to 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. for safety reasons. The new hours will allow more daylight at the site in the early morning and allow the site to be warmer. There is no change in the total amount of time the site is available to the public for free COVID testing, which remains at 4 ½ hours daily, seven days

An 18-year-old was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle on Dodds Avenue. The victim was identified as Jacobreyan Reed . At approximately 5:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue. Upon arrival, police located the victim sitting in a vehicle, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot

Wildlife Conservation? - And Response (3)

TWRA and their lame excuses of public safety, how about the danger of discharging a rifle in a crowded city? Don't we get enough of that from the miscreants running around armed to the teeth? It would have taken a little more time, a little more money to trap the bear and then it could have been humanely euthanized or better yet given a second chance. We all know these state

Roy Exum: My Mid-Week Musings

Put me down as a huge proponent of Amy Coney Barrett to take the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg's seat on The Supreme Court. The more I read about her the stronger I feel. And when I happened across an article in the South Bend, Ind., newspaper, it solidified my belief that for our nation to have any doubts whatsoever and try to trip her on perceived ideological flim-flam is just horribly

Reds’ Stephenson Returns Home To Face Childhood Favorites In MLB Playoffs

The last time Tyler Stephenson attended an Atlanta Braves game, he was a high school prospect with dreams of one day making it to the major leagues. Like most aspiring baseball players who grew up in Atlanta over the past two decades, Stephenson wanted to become the next Chipper Jones. Living in the suburb of Kennesaw, Stephenson studied the Hall of Famer's every move during

Dalton State's Trevor Bassett Medals At Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – True freshman Trevor Bassett (215, +2) stole the show, methodically working his way around the difficult Copperhead Course to win Individual Medalist in the Invite at Innisbrook at Innisbrook Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Fla. on Tuesday. As a team, the Roadrunners dropped into a tie for 5 th after shooting 311 (+27). Wayland Baptist (Texas) (878, +26) took


