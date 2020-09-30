Man, 21, Shot On Wilcox Boulevard

A 21-year-old man was shot in the 3400 block of Wilcox Boulevard on Tuesday night.
At approximately 7:21 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call.
Police located the victim suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
A crime scene was located by CPD Neighborhood Policing Officers.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.