Hamilton County ICU COVID Cases Drops To 8, Lowest Since May 23; No New Deaths

The number of ICU patients from coronavirus in Hamilton County has dropped to eight, the lowest number since May 23 when it was at six people. There have also been no new COVID-19-related deaths in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced, as the toll remain at 78.



An additional 81 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 8,271.

Health Department officials said 7,292 people (88 percent) have recovered from the coronavirus and there are currently 901 active cases, a drop of 800 since Thursday.

Hamilton County has 57 people hospitalized from the virus, and one more suspected case. Of those, 29 are Hamilton County residents.

Tennessee had 22 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,837, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,051 new cases in the state for a total of 160,597.



The state currently has 865 people hospitalized from the virus, 32 less than on Thursday.

There have been 143,156 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.279 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 27,474 cases, up 64; 398 deaths, up 5



Davidson County: 23,830 cases, up 52; 261 deaths, up 2



Knox County: 6,863 cases, up 127; 64 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 797 cases, up 3; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,535 cases, up 9; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 574 cases, up 7; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 152 cases, down 1; 3 deaths



Marion County: 361 cases, up 5; 7 deaths



McMinn County: 840 cases, up 6; 23 deaths



Meigs County: 171 cases, up 2; 2 deaths



Monroe County: 848 cases, up 20; 15 deaths



Polk County: 344 cases; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 663 cases; 5 deaths



Sequatchie County: 168 cases, up 1; 2 deaths