 Friday, September 4, 2020 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County ICU COVID Cases Drops To 8, Lowest Since May 23; No New Deaths

Friday, September 4, 2020

The number of ICU patients from coronavirus in Hamilton County has dropped to eight, the lowest number since May 23 when it was at six people. There have also been no new COVID-19-related deaths in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced, as the toll remain at 78. 

An additional 81 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 8,271.

Health Department officials said 7,292 people (88 percent) have recovered from the coronavirus and there are currently 901 active cases, a drop of 800 since Thursday. 

Hamilton County has 57 people hospitalized from the virus, and one more suspected case. Of those, 29 are Hamilton County residents. 

Tennessee had 22 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,837, state Health Department officials said. 

There were 1,051 new cases in the state for a total of 160,597.

The state currently has 865 people hospitalized from the virus, 32 less than on Thursday. 

There have been 143,156 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).

Testing numbers are above 2.279 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 27,474 cases, up 64; 398 deaths, up 5

Davidson County: 23,830 cases, up 52; 261 deaths, up 2

Knox County: 6,863 cases, up 127; 64 deaths, up 1

Bledsoe County:  797 cases, up 3; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 2,535 cases, up 9; 16 deaths

Franklin County: 574 cases, up 7; 4 deaths

Grundy County: 152 cases, down 1; 3 deaths

Marion County: 361 cases, up 5; 7 deaths

McMinn County: 840 cases, up 6; 23 deaths

Meigs County: 171 cases, up 2; 2 deaths

Monroe County: 848 cases, up 20; 15 deaths

Polk County: 344 cases; 10 deaths

Rhea County: 663 cases; 5 deaths

Sequatchie County: 168 cases, up 1; 2 deaths


September 4, 2020

Police Blotter: Man Arrives Plenty Early For Job Interview; Man Blames Wife For Tossing New Registration Decal

September 4, 2020

Dalton Police Department Investigating Credit Card Fraud In Which Woman Spent Around $6,000

September 4, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 279,354 And 5,931 Deaths


While traveling south on S. Holtzclaw Avenue just before 2 a.m., police saw a black truck pull into the back parking lot of a closed business. The officer approached the vehicle and found the ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used stolen bank cards to rack up approximately $6,000 in fraudulent charges. The suspect and the vehicle ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 65 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,931. There were 2,132 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Arrives Plenty Early For Job Interview; Man Blames Wife For Tossing New Registration Decal

While traveling south on S. Holtzclaw Avenue just before 2 a.m., police saw a black truck pull into the back parking lot of a closed business. The officer approached the vehicle and found the driver sitting inside. The man said he had a job interview in the morning at this business and he wanted to make sure he didn't miss it. Nothing else about the conversation with the driver ... (click for more)

Dalton Police Department Investigating Credit Card Fraud In Which Woman Spent Around $6,000

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used stolen bank cards to rack up approximately $6,000 in fraudulent charges. The suspect and the vehicle she was traveling in were recorded by store surveillance. The incident began when a victim’s purse was stolen from a store in Tunnel Hill. While investigating the theft, the victim and the ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Tennessee Legislature Has Been A Great Disappointment

The Tennessee legislature has been a great disappointment through all of this. We elected a Republican supermajority and a Republican governor with the expectation that you would stand as a bulwark against encroachments upon our rights. Instead, when our extremely disappointing governor exceeded his authority and deprived the citizens of their property and income under color ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Fact: Divorces Up 34%

Lewis Grizzard, one of the funniest humans to ever include in a golf foursome, was a self-proclaimed expert on divorce. “Folks in Atlanta have bumper stickers: ‘Honk if you’ve ever been married to Lewis Grizzard.'” Once we were playing at Belle Meade in Nashville when he quipped, “And then there was the morning at the breakfast table when I said, 'So, tomorrow is your birthday … ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Team Is Close-Knit, Ready To Return And Face The New York Cosmos Sept. 12

The Chattanooga Football Club was back at practice on Thursday morning, now almost two weeks removed from their last match. While the postponement of their matchup against New Amsterdam was unexpected, it may end up being a blessing in disguise for the injury-addled club. “We’ve had some key injuries. Richard Dixson has had a little bit of a bad hamstring, and we were unsure ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Pledge East Ridge Stadium To Get Ongoing Improvements

One year after breaking ground in East Ridge, the Chattanooga Red Wolves’ stadium is slowly but surely nearing completion. Mitch Martino, son of team owner Bob Martino, addressed the Chattanooga Area Chamber during their Thursday afternoon meeting. Right now, fans are able to watch the games in person, albeit in smaller numbers due to COVID-19. However, the current experience ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors