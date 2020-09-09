 Wednesday, September 9, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, JACOB TYLER 
356 MEEKS RD RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BAKER, ROY GENE 
814 COUNTY RD 105 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BROCK, NATHANIEL REED 
3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BROWN, DAQUARRIUS ARMONE 
337 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, ERIC GIG 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE 
510 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CARTER, EMANUEL TAYON 
2209 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CARTER, QUINCY QUINTEL 
2612 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLARK, DARRELL LABRON 
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042509 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE 
4815 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DEVANEY, LANA L 
12832 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW 
143 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HALL, JEFFERY DEONTE 
838 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HARVEY, LISA 
108 26TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
HULGAN, COLTEN B 
6202 N INNISBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JAMES, MELVIN RAY 
139 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JENKINS, MYKEL DEXTER 
3624 PREMIUM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, AUSTIN CHASE 
625 DODSEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEE, HARRIS DEJUAN 
7487 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LUTTRELL, BRIAN LAMAR 
439 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
LYKES, MARION DEUNTA 
2707 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
MACLAUGHLIN, JAMES ROBERT 
1316 KELLEY ST UNIT 10 ROSSVILLE, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCNARY, BRANDON DESHAWN 
103 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215135 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MERCIERS, JOSHUA DAVID 
1819 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
MILKS, JOYCE MARIE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
MOORE, KEVIN DUANE 
2300 WILSON ST, APT 1C CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
ORR, RAYMOND EDWARD 
1117 GOLDEN GATE CHATTANOOGA, 374042101 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI 
1538 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE 
810 EMORY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SCUDGINS, ALEVNIA BOUTON 
1915 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CAPITAL STATION AUSTIN TEXAS)
---
SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE 
7505 IRON GATE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
SHUPE, CHARLES EDWIN 
1105 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033220 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST 
4405 LOUISE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
SMITH, DARRELL BERNARD 
3930 CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
THEFT OVER $1,000 (AUTO)
---
SMITH, HUNTER GREGORY 
7249 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
SMITH, PEYTON MCRAE 
4132 LAKESHORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
STONE, ERIC ANTHONY 
2706 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
THOMPSON, JAMES 
1814 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37340 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
WALKER, SHEREAN LANA 
1105 SWANEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
IMPLIED CONSENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WATERS, SHANNON YVONNE 
402 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
---
WENZ, PAUL 
3542 W ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, JASMIN 
6414 BASSWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
---
WYNN, KENNETH LEBRON 
1753 HARDY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

