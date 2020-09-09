Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, JACOB TYLER

356 MEEKS RD RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BAKER, ROY GENE

814 COUNTY RD 105 ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

BROCK, NATHANIEL REED

3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BROWN, DAQUARRIUS ARMONE

337 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, ERIC GIG

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE

510 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

CARTER, EMANUEL TAYON

2209 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

CARTER, QUINCY QUINTEL

2612 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CLARK, DARRELL LABRON

1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042509

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE

4815 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

DEVANEY, LANA L

12832 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW

143 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HALL, JEFFERY DEONTE

838 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HARVEY, LISA108 26TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---HULGAN, COLTEN B6202 N INNISBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JAMES, MELVIN RAY139 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JENKINS, MYKEL DEXTER3624 PREMIUM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KING, AUSTIN CHASE625 DODSEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEE, HARRIS DEJUAN7487 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LUTTRELL, BRIAN LAMAR439 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---LYKES, MARION DEUNTA2707 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS---MACLAUGHLIN, JAMES ROBERT1316 KELLEY ST UNIT 10 ROSSVILLE, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCNARY, BRANDON DESHAWN103 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215135Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MERCIERS, JOSHUA DAVID1819 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---MILKS, JOYCE MARIE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---MOORE, KEVIN DUANE2300 WILSON ST, APT 1C CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---ORR, RAYMOND EDWARD1117 GOLDEN GATE CHATTANOOGA, 374042101Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD1400 N CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI1538 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE810 EMORY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)DOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SCUDGINS, ALEVNIA BOUTON1915 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CAPITAL STATION AUSTIN TEXAS)---SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE7505 IRON GATE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---SHUPE, CHARLES EDWIN1105 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033220Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST4405 LOUISE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---SMITH, DARRELL BERNARD3930 CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000THEFT OVER $1,000 (AUTO)---SMITH, HUNTER GREGORY7249 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---SMITH, PEYTON MCRAE4132 LAKESHORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---STONE, ERIC ANTHONY2706 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---THOMPSON, JAMES1814 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37340Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---WALKER, SHEREAN LANA1105 SWANEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTIMPLIED CONSENTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WATERS, SHANNON YVONNE402 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST---WENZ, PAUL3542 W ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---WILLIAMS, JASMIN6414 BASSWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)---WYNN, KENNETH LEBRON1753 HARDY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

