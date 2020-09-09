Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLISON, JACOB TYLER
356 MEEKS RD RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BAKER, ROY GENE
814 COUNTY RD 105 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BROCK, NATHANIEL REED
3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BROWN, DAQUARRIUS ARMONE
337 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, ERIC GIG
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE
510 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CARTER, EMANUEL TAYON
2209 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CARTER, QUINCY QUINTEL
2612 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLARK, DARRELL LABRON
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042509
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE
4815 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DEVANEY, LANA L
12832 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW
143 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HALL, JEFFERY DEONTE
838 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HARVEY, LISA
108 26TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
HULGAN, COLTEN B
6202 N INNISBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JAMES, MELVIN RAY
139 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JENKINS, MYKEL DEXTER
3624 PREMIUM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, AUSTIN CHASE
625 DODSEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEE, HARRIS DEJUAN
7487 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LUTTRELL, BRIAN LAMAR
439 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
LYKES, MARION DEUNTA
2707 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
MACLAUGHLIN, JAMES ROBERT
1316 KELLEY ST UNIT 10 ROSSVILLE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCNARY, BRANDON DESHAWN
103 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215135
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MERCIERS, JOSHUA DAVID
1819 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
MILKS, JOYCE MARIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
MOORE, KEVIN DUANE
2300 WILSON ST, APT 1C CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
ORR, RAYMOND EDWARD
1117 GOLDEN GATE CHATTANOOGA, 374042101
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI
1538 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE
810 EMORY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SCUDGINS, ALEVNIA BOUTON
1915 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CAPITAL STATION AUSTIN TEXAS)
---
SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE
7505 IRON GATE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
SHUPE, CHARLES EDWIN
1105 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033220
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
4405 LOUISE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
SMITH, DARRELL BERNARD
3930 CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
THEFT OVER $1,000 (AUTO)
---
SMITH, HUNTER GREGORY
7249 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
SMITH, PEYTON MCRAE
4132 LAKESHORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
STONE, ERIC ANTHONY
2706 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
THOMPSON, JAMES
1814 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37340
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
WALKER, SHEREAN LANA
1105 SWANEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
IMPLIED CONSENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WATERS, SHANNON YVONNE
402 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
---
WENZ, PAUL
3542 W ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, JASMIN
6414 BASSWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
---
WYNN, KENNETH LEBRON
1753 HARDY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
