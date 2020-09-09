 Wednesday, September 9, 2020 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Commission Discusses CARES Grant Money For Enhancing Election Security

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

The Hamilton County Commission had a lengthy discussion about how over $350,000 of grant money would help the county during election season. The resolution read as follows:

 

“A Resolution authorizing the County Mayor on behalf of the Election Commission to accept a

CARES Act Grant in an amount up to $350,721.00 from the Tennessee Department of State for

assistance to the Election Commission to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus

and to amend the FY21 revenue and expense budgets each by $350,721.00.“

 

Commissioner Warren Mackey had election commission administrator Kerry Steelman on the line to explain what the grants would address and how the money would be used.

He said both grants are coming from the state. The first grant is used to “enhance the security of election offices.” For Hamilton County, this would mean both physical security and cybersecurity.

 

“We will be able to create a secure entrance,” Mr. Steelman said about different recommendations the sheriff’s office had about enhancing security. “The second will be a fund allocated to improve video surveillance at the facility. The equipment here at the election commission has not been updated since the building was built in 2006.”

 

Mr. Steelman said the other grant comes through the CARES Act, and it helps election officials “adapt” to conditions brought about by COVID-19. These unforeseen conditions include the need for social distancing while waiting in line.

 

“Upon certification of the August primary election, we have 124,000 in expenses we are preparing to submit to the state for reimbursement. This would also be in addition to election equipment we purchased earlier in the year to beat the increase in demand for early voting.”

 

Commissioner Tim Boyd asked Mr. Steelman about what Hamilton County is doing to prevent people from voting twice, once as an early voter and then again in the normal election. Mr. Steelman said Hamilton County’s system makes it so that once a voter casts an early ballot, the system will make it impossible for that person to vote again.

 

“On election date, our poll books have been printed after early voting,” Mr. Steelman said, “so anyone who voted early and everyone who has had an absentee ballot received will be on the pollbook, but it will be noted they early voted or that they have returned their absentee ballot.”

 

He also told Commissioner Boyd that there is no way for someone to request an absentee ballot and then show up and vote like a regular voter.

 

“When they show up on election day, the only way they could vote would be by provisional ballot. That’s the only way,” Mr. Steelman said. “They are marked as having received an absentee ballot.”

 

Mr. Steelman said Hamilton County’s cybersecurity is at a satisfactory level, when asked by Commissioner Greg Martin. He said the money will be used strictly for enhancing physical security.


September 9, 2020

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and THP's Criminal Investigation Division on Sunday located two stolen commercial box trailers loaded with approximately $450,000 worth of Meals Ready to Eat

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 60 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,128. There were 2,081 new cases as that total reached

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Wednesday is 54. The new total is 8,533. There were three new deaths reported, said the county Health Department, for a total of 82.



Tennessee Highway Patrol Locates 2 Stolen Commercial Vehicle Trailers Loaded With Hurricane Relief Pre-Packaged Meals

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and THP's Criminal Investigation Division on Sunday located two stolen commercial box trailers loaded with approximately $450,000 worth of Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) that were originally bound for hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana. THP Sergeant Bobby Bullington located a stolen commercial box trailer belonging to Conley Trucking Company out

Georgia Reports 2,081 New Coronavirus Cases And 60 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 60 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,128. There were 2,081 new cases as that total reached 287,287 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 25,845, up 256 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 967 cases, up 18; 16 deaths; 64

Mom-n-Pops

How often do we hear someone say “I can get that cheaper on Amazon” or some variation thereof? I dare say at least once a day, some days several. Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they’ve spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Chickamauga Next Week - And The Goat Who Ate The Deputy's Papers

I enjoyed a pleasant surprise in late June after I wrote a story about some poorly misguided thugs in Madison, Wi., who had just torn down a decapitated statue that had stood at the state capital for years. The story (“Wrong Statue, Morons,” Jun 25, 2020) was in honor of a great Union Army General, Hans Christian Heg, who gave his life while fighting in bloody Chickamauga solely ... (click for more)

NCAA Approves Tikhonenko Waiver At UTC

The UTC Mocs got good news Tuesday afternoon. The NCAA passed word that junior transfer Mark Tikhonenko is immediately to join the 2020-21 roster. Tikhonenko (pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh) joined the Mocs in May from Sam Houston State in Texas. At 6-10, 240-lbs, he provides another good option in the frontcourt for Coach Lamont Paris and staff. He began his collegiate ... (click for more)

Hollis, Croft Overall Winners In FCA 5K Race Monday

The younger generation dominated the overall results at the annual FCA 5K Monday morning at Chattanooga State. Lane Hollis and Katilee Croft, a pair of speedy high school cross country standouts, captured the overall titles in the event where proceeds benefit local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Hollis, a 17-year-old senior at Coahulla Creek in Dalton, was ... (click for more)


