 Wednesday, September 9, 2020 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee Highway Patrol Locates 2 Stolen Commercial Vehicle Trailers Loaded With Hurricane Relief Pre-Packaged Meals

Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and THP’s Criminal Investigation Division on Sunday located two stolen commercial box trailers loaded with approximately $450,000 worth of Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) that were originally bound for hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana. 
 
THP Sergeant Bobby Bullington located a stolen commercial box trailer belonging to Conley Trucking Company out of South Carolina at a Pilot Travel Center off I-81 in Jefferson County. Sergeant Bullington also located the driver, Antonio Eaddy, from North Carolina.
The investigation revealed the vehicle identification number plate had been removed from the trailer. A secondary VIN was found which confirmed that the trailer was listed in the National Crime Information Center as stolen. 
 
THP Criminal Investigation Division Trooper Michael Hall responded to the scene. During his investigation, the cargo was identified belonging to Federal Emergency Management Agency. Troopers contacted FEMA and were informed the cargo contained 30,780 pre-packaged individual Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) bound for hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana. The load was valued over $200,000. 
 
After further investigation, a second stolen commercial box trailer was located at a Pilot Travel Center off I-40 in Cumberland County. THP-CID Trooper Billy Collins and THP-CID Sergeant Jonathan Scott confirmed the commercial box trailer was stolen from Florence County, SC. The driver of this vehicle has not yet been located. 
 
Eaddy was arrested without incident and charged with class A felony theft over $250,000, driving on a suspended license and criminal impersonation.
 
Investigators notified all parties of their respective property having been recovered.

September 9, 2020

Tennessee Highway Patrol Locates 2 Stolen Commercial Vehicle Trailers Loaded With Hurricane Relief Pre-Packaged Meals

September 9, 2020

Georgia Reports 2,081 New Coronavirus Cases And 60 More Deaths

September 9, 2020

Hamilton County Has 54 New COVID Cases; 3 New Deaths


Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and THP’s Criminal Investigation Division on Sunday located two stolen commercial box trailers loaded with approximately $450,000 worth of Meals Ready to Eat ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 60 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,128. There were 2,081 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Wednesday is 54. The new total is 8,533. There were three new deaths reported, said the county Health Department, for a total of 82. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee Highway Patrol Locates 2 Stolen Commercial Vehicle Trailers Loaded With Hurricane Relief Pre-Packaged Meals

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and THP’s Criminal Investigation Division on Sunday located two stolen commercial box trailers loaded with approximately $450,000 worth of Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) that were originally bound for hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana. THP Sergeant Bobby Bullington located a stolen commercial box trailer belonging to Conley Trucking Company out ... (click for more)

Georgia Reports 2,081 New Coronavirus Cases And 60 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 60 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,128. There were 2,081 new cases as that total reached 287,287 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 25,845, up 256 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 967 cases, up 18; 16 deaths; 64 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mom-n-Pops

How often do we hear someone say “I can get that cheaper on Amazon” or some variation thereof? I dare say at least once a day, some days several. Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they’ve spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Chickamauga Next Week - And The Goat Who Ate The Deputy's Papers

I enjoyed a pleasant surprise in late June after I wrote a story about some poorly misguided thugs in Madison, Wi., who had just torn down a decapitated statue that had stood at the state capital for years. The story (“Wrong Statue, Morons,” Jun 25, 2020) was in honor of a great Union Army General, Hans Christian Heg, who gave his life while fighting in bloody Chickamauga solely ... (click for more)

Sports

NCAA Approves Tikhonenko Waiver At UTC

The UTC Mocs got good news Tuesday afternoon. The NCAA passed word that junior transfer Mark Tikhonenko is immediately to join the 2020-21 roster. Tikhonenko (pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh) joined the Mocs in May from Sam Houston State in Texas. At 6-10, 240-lbs, he provides another good option in the frontcourt for Coach Lamont Paris and staff. He began his collegiate ... (click for more)

Hollis, Croft Overall Winners In FCA 5K Race Monday

The younger generation dominated the overall results at the annual FCA 5K Monday morning at Chattanooga State. Lane Hollis and Katilee Croft, a pair of speedy high school cross country standouts, captured the overall titles in the event where proceeds benefit local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Hollis, a 17-year-old senior at Coahulla Creek in Dalton, was ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors