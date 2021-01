Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, KENNETH LABORT

3734 SEMINARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BELL, CONAN L

4301 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY UDNER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

BILLINGSLEY, NEIJEL DEONTE

1728 BAILEY AVE, APT 102 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

BRADFORD, AREAL R

1015 LEE AVE APT 4 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

BROWN, ERIC GIG

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CLANTON, RODNEY

3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COLEMAN, COREY DEWAYNE

3600 SHIRLEY JO LANE APT 104 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AGG DOM ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COLVIN, JEWONE LEBRON

5112 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102155

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CURTIS, TRAVIS DANIEL

2133 EAST BRANIERD CHATTANOOGA, 37212

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DUKES, COURTNEY EUGENE

7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

EDGEMAN, CODY BLAKE

76 BRADFORD LANE CHICAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

EUBANKS, KELUN TRE

1755 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FELTMAN, WENDALL RAYBURN

6500 HARBOR VIEW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FOLEY, CARSON

204 SYLVAN DR LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GEIGER, VENUS LACHASKA

808 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOINS, BRANDEN LEE

8076 CHASE HUNTER TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HARRIS, CHARLES HELTON

1516 MCDONAL RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

HOBBS, HEATHER LEE

9607 BARBEE RD LOT 78 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( TOP UNDER 1000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( TOP UNDER 1000)

HORTON, DARIUS TREMANYE

2018 CLIFT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HUGHLEY, ANASTASIA L

1208 SHOLAR AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, JAMES RICKY

4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD

2101 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

KAISER, HANNAH COURTNEY

2161 ARRIVAL PT Soddy Daisy, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

KELLIS, ROBERT DAVID

1304 SAN HSI DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LAMAR, FREDRICK EARL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MARTIN, ANDREW LAMAR

11241 MCGILL RD SODDY DAISY, 373796427

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PTR (BURGLARY)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE

100 N HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYTHEFT OF AN AUTO OVER 2500-----MCMILLAN, SHAWN CLAYTON2306 LYNDON AVENUE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----MOSS, TYLER THOMAS1809 WEEKS CREST CR NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000-----MOULTON, RICKY LADON11255 WALL STREET SODDY DASIY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY-----MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VITAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEASSAULT ON POLICE-----OLIVER, TONY220 CULVER ST 22 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTYRESISITING ARREST-----PEAT, THOMAS MARTIN727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----PRESTON, IWALKER TYRONE2113 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT-----SIGETTE, JACOB KEITH8923 SEDMAN RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----SIMMERS, JUDITH RAEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)-----SMITH, LARRY KEITH1507 CARWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)-----SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY4621 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073200Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE-----TAYLOR, WILLIAM SEANHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----WOODRUFF, ANTONIO D2006 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT-----YOUNG, JERMICHAEL5005 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT