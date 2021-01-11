DPD Investigating Theft Of Truck

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men who are suspected of stealing a white 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked at a Dalton business. The theft was recorded by surveillance cameras and the suspects were also recorded in a neighboring convenience store immediately prior to the theft.



The crime occurred at People’s Financial at 302 N. Glenwood Ave. on Sunday. Officials said, "At approximately 1 a.m. two men approached vehicles that were parked behind the business, including the F-150. While one suspect walked up to the truck and immediately got in, the second tested the doors on other vehicles parked nearby and apparently found them locked. The second suspect then joined the first with the Ford F-150. The two men lifted the hood of the truck and then closed it, leaving the view of the camera. They can be seen on another neighboring business’ cameras behind Pain Exterminating. A vehicle parked at that building was later found to have its battery stolen. The two men then returned to People’s Financial and again opened the F-150’s hood and appeared to install the stolen battery in the truck. They then both drove away in the vehicle. The F-150 was displaying Georgia license plate AUN4097. Immediately before the theft, the two suspects could be seen walking to the Smile’s Fuels convenience store at 400 N. Glenwood Ave."

The first suspect appears to be a white male who wore jeans and a light blue polo shirt with a tan colored hooded jacket and a faded red ball cap. The second suspect is a white or possible Hispanic male with dark facial hair who wore jeans, a dark jacket and a black winter hat.



If you have any information about this crime or the identity of the two suspects, contact Detective John Edwards at 706-278-9085, extension 9-152.