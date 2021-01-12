Police Blotter: Man Stomps Marijuana And Is On His Way; Roofing Company May Have Started On Wrong House

Police initiated a traffic stop at 600 E. 10th street for a light law violation. Upon contact with the driver, police were able to obtain driver's license, insurance and auto registration. While doingso, police observed the passenger in the vehicle open the door and drop an unidentified item outside of the vehicle. Once back up arrived, the officer observed a small clear baggy containing marijuana under the passenger side of the vehicle. Police asked both people to exit the vehicle for further investigation.Police asked the passenger if he threw out the marijuana that was found on his side under the vehicle and he admitted to doing so. Police searched the vehicle and did not find any other illegal substances. Police ran both parties and did not obtain anything that warranted further police actions. Police destroyed the small baggy of marijuana by having the passenger stomp it out on scene, and let both parties go to their destination.* * *Police responded to a damaged property call on Blossom Circle. A woman said that around 8 p.m. the prior evening they got home and their mailbox was intact. She said that around 9 a.m. that morning they noticed their mailbox was flattened and damaged. She said there were tire marks on the road as well. She said it would cost around $200 to replace.* * *Police responded to a property found at 2221 Hamilton Place Blvd. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who said he was behind a black male that left his card on the ATM of Tennessee Bank. He said the person had already left by the time he noticed the card, so he called police. Police were able to identify who the card belonged to and drove to his address, but were unable to locate anyone. The item was put into Property.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. Officers spoke to the Loss Prevention manager who said an older black male was observed selecting items from the sales area and exiting past all points of sale without paying for the items. The manager said she was able to get the items back, but the man fled the scene in an older gray vehicle. The items that were stolen and recovered were a Ryobi drill set, Ryobi drill bit set and a Milwaukee drill set.* * *Police received a call about a theft on Brainerd Road. The caller told police he was using an ATM at Truist Bank and forgot his debit card in the machine. The caller said someone took his debit card and now has used it by making a $624 charge on it. The caller said he is working with his bank to figure out further information.* * *Police were called about a theft from a building on Gadd Road. Officers spoke with a woman who said that her unit was one of those that had the lock switched and she had items stolen from her unit. The items that were stolen were two Dewalt hand drills with batteries and chargers, a Toro spray machine and a toy ice cream machine.* * *Police were called to a residence on Chula Vista Drive. Upon arrival, a man showed police where the shingles on his roof had been ripped up. He told police that he did not hire anyone to change the roof. The man believes that the roofing company that roofed a house next to his was the one responsible. The man said the only information he had for his neighbor was his first name and his phone number. The man said that this was not actually his house, but it was his parents' house. The man said he is going to try to get in touch with the homeowner who hired the roofers. Police gathered the man's information and left the scene.