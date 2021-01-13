Coppinger: County Has Not Gotten New Vaccine For 8 Days; Says County Gearing Up For Multiple Vaccination Sites

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Wednesday that it has been over eight days since Hamilton County received a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine.

He said, "We keep asking and requesting - just like everyone else in the state and around the country is."

County Mayor Coppinger said, "There is talk of releasing 40 million doses soon."

He said the county will be going on an appointment system for giving the doses, though he said, "There will still be a jam. It won't be a traffic jam, but a phone and computer jam."

He said when the county does get another shipment it will be ready "with multiple sites and real creative ways" to administer the vaccine.

One new step will be "strike teams that will go out to vulnerable populations."