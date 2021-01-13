 Wednesday, January 13, 2021 38.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Coppinger: County Has Not Gotten New Vaccine For 8 Days; Says County Gearing Up For Multiple Vaccination Sites

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Wednesday that it has been over eight days since Hamilton County received a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine.

He said, "We keep asking and requesting - just like everyone else in the state and around the country is."

County Mayor Coppinger said, "There is talk of releasing 40 million doses soon."

He said the county will be going on an appointment system for giving the doses, though he said, "There will still be a jam. It won't be a traffic jam, but a phone and computer jam."    

He said when the county does get another shipment it will be ready "with multiple sites and real creative ways" to administer the vaccine.

One new step will be "strike teams that will go out to vulnerable populations."

 


January 13, 2021

Lt. Governor McNally Announces Committee Appointments For The 112th General Assembly

January 13, 2021

Lookout Mountain, Tn., To Resume Some Paving Projects

January 13, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSHUA 913 STATELINE RD APT 1303 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL ... (click for more)



Lt. Governor McNally Announces Committee Appointments For The 112th General Assembly

Lt. Governor Randy McNally on Wednesday announced state Senate committee assignments for the 112th General Assembly. Lt. Governor McNally was re-elected Speaker of the Senate on Tuesday. Lt. Governor McNally praised his fellow members in announcing the assignments. "This Senate is made up of some of the smartest and strongest leaders with whom I have had the privilege ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain, Tn., To Resume Some Paving Projects

December was a strong month for property taxes received, said Samantha VanAlstyne, assistant treasurer for Lookout Mountain, Tn. During the month, the town received $947,000 in property tax payments and $430,000 in back taxes. The annual contribution from the PTA in the amount of $97,850 was also paid. Expenses included the purchase of five sets of thermal imaging equipment for ... (click for more)

Thank God, The Community Control Petition Failed

A Community Oversight Board for the Chattanooga Police force is a bad idea. And this week Community Control Now the promoters of this idea just demonstrated what a really bad idea it is. The Hamilton County Election Commission counted the signatures on their petition four times! And after one count and three re-counts, the promoters failed to reach the required number of signatures ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Believe This Guy

I know this great guy and we talk about a lot of stuff, personal as well as the words I write. He and I shared a huge thrill early Tuesday morning when, during the final minute of Alabama’s 52-24 thrashing of Ohio State for the national title, a grinning Nick Saban allowed Landon Dickerson to snap the ball on the last play of the game. Voted as the best center in the country ... (click for more)

Pruitt Names Kevin Steele Assistant Defensive Coach

Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Tuesday that veteran Southeastern Conference coach Kevin Steele has joined the program as a defensive assistant coach. Steele, a 1981 graduate of the University of Tennessee and former Vols assistant, returns to Rocky Top after serving as the defensive coordinator at Auburn the past five seasons. His units ranked in the ... (click for more)

Bryan College's Kavon Blankenship Named TSWA Men's Player Of The Week

Bryan College’s Kavon Blankenship was named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists with one double-double in three contests for the Lions. The Gallatin, Tenn., native recorded 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers versus Reinhardt University, adding five rebounds, three ... (click for more)


