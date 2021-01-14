January 14, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Senator Bill Hagerty has opened an office in Cookeville, marking the first time in the state’s history that the region will have a permanent Senate office and staff to assist citizens.
“Ensuring ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BENTLEY, CLARRISA DENNISE
712 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT ... (click for more)
A Community Oversight Board for the Chattanooga Police force is a bad idea. And this week Community Control Now the promoters of this idea just demonstrated what a really bad idea it is.
The Hamilton County Election Commission counted the signatures on their petition four times! And after one count and three re-counts, the promoters failed to reach the required number of signatures ... (click for more)
On just Tuesday of this week, more than 4,400 citizens of the United States died due to COVID-related causes. It was the highest single day of pandemic deaths in our nation ever recorded and to help you get your arms around the magnitude of rampaging virus, Tuesday’s death count was 1,597 more than those who died in the terrorist attacks of 9/11 (Sept. 11, 2001). There is no reason ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s tennis team is set to begin its spring 2021 dual match season this weekend. The Mocs start off the year on the road at Clemson in the Duckworth Classic on Saturday, Jan. 16.
First serve is set for 1:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) at the Duckworth Family Tennis Center in Clemson, S.C. Information and links on live scoring will be added to ... (click for more)
Perhaps Jim Reynolds had the best comment to summarize Chattanooga’s 83-80 victory over the Mercer Bears Wednesday night at McKenzie Arena.
Reynolds, who’s been the Voice of the Mocs as long as anyone can remember, said matter of factly, “I’ve watched a lot of basketball games in my day and I’ve seen some great comebacks, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen one quite like this one.” ... (click for more)