Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Death, 229 New Cases; Tennessee Has 5,557 New Cases, 79 More COVID Deaths

Friday, January 15, 2021

Hamilton County reported 229 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 195 patients hospitalized with 46 in Intensive Care Units. Nineteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 86 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 35,557.

There were two more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Friday, bringing the total to 325. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 31,278, which is 88 percent, and there are 3,954 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 676,039 on Friday with 5,557 new cases. There have been 79 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,311, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 2,857 people hospitalized from the virus, 105 less than Thursday.

Testing numbers are above 5.972 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 602,938, 89 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,726 cases, up 15; 10 deaths

Bradley County:  10,583 cases, up 83; 90 deaths, down 1

Grundy County: 1,382 cases, up 8; 20 deaths

Marion County: 2,227 cases, up 27; 31 deaths

Meigs County: 1,119 cases, up 12; 16 deaths

Polk County: 1,398 cases, up 25; 17 deaths

Rhea County: 3,761 cases, up 44; 55 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,333 cases, up 8; 18 deaths

Knox 38,097 cases, up 275; 389 deaths

Davidson 69,679 cases, up 643; 654 deaths, up 6

Shelby 75,260 cases, up 499; 1,102 deaths, up 14


Police Blotter: Airport Police Finds Kidnapping Case Sketchy; Guy Was Just Killing Time On CARTA Bus

Police were called by a man who reported an incident that officers determined did not occur in their district, but rather at 1001 Airport Road. Officers asked dispatch to give the call to the Chattanooga Airport Police. The dispatcher of the Chattanooga Airport Police called the officer and told him that the matter didn't seem real and that he wasn't going to dispatch the call to ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 159 New Coronavirus Deaths; 7,394 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 159 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,878. There were 7,394 new cases, as that total reached 668,068 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 46,208, up 315 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,962 cases, up 51; 44 deaths, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Let's Be Number One In Public Education

State Rep. Scott Cepicky frequently asks a compelling question: Why can’t Tennessee be the number one state in the nation for public education? Great question. Why can’t we be number one in education in the nation? So many “education reformers” cling to the industrial age model of education. We need to use our imagination and start thinking about out-of-the-box solutions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols’ Scathing Survey

The increasing stillness and puzzling darkness that has blanketed the University of Tennessee for the past month cannot go on for much longer without finding its tipping point. The prideful fan base of those whose “blood runneth orange” will not allow it and, with a bewildered media detecting little signs of life since a hapless Tennessee managed a 42-17 win over a badly undermanned ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Moc Nick Davison Named Defensive Line Coach

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Rusty Wright named former Moc Nick Davison the program’s defensive line coach today. Davison replaces Landius Wilkerson who recently accepted the same position at South Alabama. “We are exited to bring Nick back to Chattanooga,” stated Wright. “Out paths did not cross here while he playing, but I have gotten to know ... (click for more)

Mocs Open SoCon Wrestling Schedule This Weekend In North Carolina

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team is back on the road this weekend for a tri-meet at Gardner-Webb. UTC opens Southern Conference action against The Citadel and Gardner-Webb on Sunday, Jan. 17, Boiling Springs, N.C. Wrestling begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) with the Mocs taking on The Citadel. Immediately following is UTC facing the host Runnin’ Bulldogs ... (click for more)


