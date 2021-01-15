Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Death, 229 New Cases; Tennessee Has 5,557 New Cases, 79 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 229 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 195 patients hospitalized with 46 in Intensive Care Units. Nineteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 86 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 35,557.



There were two more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Friday, bringing the total to 325.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 31,278, which is 88 percent, and there are 3,954 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 676,039 on Friday with 5,557 new cases. There have been 79 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,311, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 2,857 people hospitalized from the virus, 105 less than Thursday.



Testing numbers are above 5.972 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 602,938, 89 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,726 cases, up 15; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 10,583 cases, up 83; 90 deaths, down 1



Grundy County: 1,382 cases, up 8; 20 deaths



Marion County: 2,227 cases, up 27; 31 deaths



Meigs County: 1,119 cases, up 12; 16 deaths



Polk County: 1,398 cases, up 25; 17 deaths



Rhea County: 3,761 cases, up 44; 55 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,333 cases, up 8; 18 deaths



Knox 38,097 cases, up 275; 389 deaths



Davidson 69,679 cases, up 643; 654 deaths, up 6



Shelby 75,260 cases, up 499; 1,102 deaths, up 14