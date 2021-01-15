Crews Searching For Missing Boater On Chickamauga Reservoir

Crews are searching for a missing boater on Chickamauga Reservoir near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant. Calls of an overturned boat with three boaters in the water were made around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Responding crews found one man on shore and boat crews found one woman along the bank. Both were transported to CHI Memorial Hospital in Hixson suffering from cold water immersion symptoms.

Crews are still on scene searching by sonar for one adult still in the water. Water temperatures are less than 60 degrees Fahrenheit with 10 to 15 mph winds creating white caps.

Responding crews include Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County EMS, Highway 58 Fire Department, Hamilton County Emergency Services, Dallas Bay Fire Department and Harrison Bay State Park.