Crews Searching For Missing Boater On Chickamauga Reservoir

Friday, January 15, 2021

Crews are searching for a missing boater on Chickamauga Reservoir near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant. Calls of an overturned boat with three boaters in the water were made around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

 

Responding crews found one man on shore and boat crews found one woman along the bank.

Both were transported to CHI Memorial Hospital in Hixson suffering from cold water immersion symptoms.

 

Crews are still on scene searching by sonar for one adult still in the water. Water temperatures are less than 60 degrees Fahrenheit with 10 to 15 mph winds creating white caps.

 

Responding crews include Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County EMS, Highway 58 Fire Department, Hamilton County Emergency Services, Dallas Bay Fire Department and Harrison Bay State Park.


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2020-0169 Nicholas Hughes (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Airport Police Finds Kidnapping Case Sketchy; Guy Was Just Killing Time On CARTA Bus

Police were called by a man who reported an incident that officers determined did not occur in their district, but rather at 1001 Airport Road. Officers asked dispatch to give the call to the Chattanooga Airport Police. The dispatcher of the Chattanooga Airport Police called the officer and told him that the matter didn't seem real and that he wasn't going to dispatch the call to ... (click for more)

Let's Be Number One In Public Education

State Rep. Scott Cepicky frequently asks a compelling question: Why can’t Tennessee be the number one state in the nation for public education? Great question. Why can’t we be number one in education in the nation? So many “education reformers” cling to the industrial age model of education. We need to use our imagination and start thinking about out-of-the-box solutions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols’ Scathing Survey

The increasing stillness and puzzling darkness that has blanketed the University of Tennessee for the past month cannot go on for much longer without finding its tipping point. The prideful fan base of those whose “blood runneth orange” will not allow it and, with a bewildered media detecting little signs of life since a hapless Tennessee managed a 42-17 win over a badly undermanned ... (click for more)

Former Moc Nick Davison Named Defensive Line Coach

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Rusty Wright named former Moc Nick Davison the program’s defensive line coach today. Davison replaces Landius Wilkerson who recently accepted the same position at South Alabama. “We are exited to bring Nick back to Chattanooga,” stated Wright. “Out paths did not cross here while he playing, but I have gotten to know ... (click for more)

Mocs Open SoCon Wrestling Schedule This Weekend In North Carolina

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team is back on the road this weekend for a tri-meet at Gardner-Webb. UTC opens Southern Conference action against The Citadel and Gardner-Webb on Sunday, Jan. 17, Boiling Springs, N.C. Wrestling begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) with the Mocs taking on The Citadel. Immediately following is UTC facing the host Runnin’ Bulldogs ... (click for more)


