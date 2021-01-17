Police Blotter: 2 Cars Hit When Tossed Gun Goes Off At Mt. View Chevrolet; Elderly Woman Driving Like Elderly Woman Should

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Waffle House, 7705 Lee Hwy. Officers spoke to an employee who said a black male was inside the restaurant and had come back three or four times at least and would not order anything, but would just sit at booths and sleep and would not leave. Officers spoke to the man who was identified, and he said he just got out of Silverdale detention center and was stranded. The man left the scene without incident.



* * *



Police were called to Mountain View Chevrolet. Officers spoke with a man who said that he had just come to a complete stop in his vehicle as he arrived at work. He said he had dropped his wallet on the floor and before reaching for the wallet, he had tossed his gun over on to the floor board and the gun discharged one round. The round went through the passenger door of his 2009 silver Volkswagen Jetta and struck a second vehicle, a 2020 gray Chevrolet Silverado. The service manager also called police wanting to get the complaint number for this incident. Police provided both with the complaint number. There were no injuries.



* * *



Police were called to the Days Inn by Wyndham Chattanooga/Hamilton Place, 2350 Shallowford Village Dr. Upon arrival, officers met with an employee who said that an unknown white man was asleep in the storage room and when they found him, he ran away. The employee described the man to be approximately six feet tall and wearing a white T-shirt. The employee would like the man to be trespassed in the future if he is located.

* * *



Police responded to a residence on E. 28th St. and spoke to a homeowner who said in the early morning hours a black male was shown on his security camera sitting on his front porch. The homeowner said the man walked over to the driver's door of his vehicle and opened the door. The homeowner said the man then took his tools that were inside his vehicle and his speakers out of the back. He said the overall price of the items taken was around $800. The homeowner did not know the exact name of the speaker or what tools were inside the truck. He described the man as older and wearing a brown jacket and a brown hat.



* * *

Police were called to a residence on W. Polymer Drive. A man said a gray Ford Escape backed onto his property and dumped household garbage. The man said this is about the forth time this person has dumped garbage on his property. He said that the building is currently vacant. He said there is a large amount of garbage piled up there from this person's dumping. The man said he placed a game camera up and caught images of the dumper which he wants attached to the report. He described the person as a black male, medium build, probably 5'10". He says that he will be emailing the pictures to police.



* * *



Police responded to a damaged property accidental call at 736 Market St. Upon arrival police spoke with the caller who said a resident damaged the gate to the parking garage. Police went to speak with the suspect who was seen on camera hitting the gate. The man said he backed up to allow the gate to open, then drove forward after the gate came up. The man said then the gate came back down again making contact with his vehicle as he drove past it. The man agreed to work it out with the property manager.



* * *



Police were called to a disorder at Waffle House, 7047 Amin Dr., in regards to a customer refusing to leave. Police were alerted by Waffle House employees that the customer in question had left, but was nearby. Police found the customer and identified him. The man apologized for his actions. Waffle House wished to trespass the man. He was informed of this and left the area.



* * *



Police were called to Williams Street regarding a suspicious man walking around a business. Police located the man sitting on a sidewalk. He was identified and said he was just walking around watching the local power company do work on a transformer. He also said he was trying to get back to Georgia. Police checked him for warrants and he was sent on his way.



* * *



Police were called to Hertz, 5714 Lee Highway. Officers met with a Hertz manager who said a 2020 Chevy Trailblazer was stolen from the lot. The manager said that an individual, later identified by police, jumped into the vehicle while an employee was detailing it. When officers spoke with the employee, he said that he was cleaning the inside of the Chevy when the car thief sat inside of the vehicle and said, "I really like this car," and then took off with the vehicle. The employee said that he observed the vehicle go east on Lee Highway from Hertz. When police asked the manager if the vehicle had a GPS locater on it, he said it did and got in contact with their security department. The security person was able to locate the vehicle traveling in Dunlap. Police contacted dispatch to inform Sequatchie County. Police were able to direct Sequatchie officers to the vehicle and they apprehended the suspect. The vehicle was entered into NCIC, was towed from the scene and was taken out of NCIC. Hertz has been notified of the recovery and the wrecker service that towed the vehicle.



* * *



Police received a call from a resident on Longview Road. A woman told police that the day before she had received a call from a person claiming to be with Amazon. She said the caller, Robert Brown, told her that there was a problem with an order and credit card. She said the caller hacked into her home computer and pulled up her information. She said he showed her a website with her banking information. She said he then told her to go to CVS and buy four $500 gift cards. She said she told him that she did not have time as she was getting ready to go to a doctor appointment. She said the caller was insistent and told her that it had to be done now. She declined. She said that she then called her bank and told them what was going on and the bank froze her account right then. She said as a result, she has not suffered a financial loss. She gave the police the caller's name, phone number, employee ID and his direct phone number, as she said he told her to call him direct.

* * *

Police received a call from the vicinity of Smartbank, 2280 Gunbarrel Road. The caller said an elderly woman was all over the roadway while driving down Highway 153 from Hixson to Gunbarrel Road. Officers responded and spoke to the elderly woman who said she was fine and did not need police to watch her. Officers observed the elderly woman drive in heavy traffic in the Gunbarrel Road area and she was driving cautiously like an elderly woman would be expected to drive, and did not appear to be a danger to herself or anyone else.











