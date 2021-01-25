 Monday, January 25, 2021 49.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, January 25, 2021
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

January 25, 2021

Police Blotter: Jeep Left Warming Up In Garage Disappears; Stomping Neighbors Above Knocking Over Woman's Stuff;

January 25, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

January 25, 2021

City Union Supports Hill, Clark, Berz, Dotley, Mott, Coonrod


Police responded to a shoplifting at Sam's Club, 6101 Lee Hwy. The manager said a woman came into the store and filled her pockets with miscellaneous items, then ran out the exit door. Staff ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 205 COPE Committee announced endorsements for the 2021 Chattanooga city elections. Those are Jenny Hill (District 2), Dennis Clark ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Jeep Left Warming Up In Garage Disappears; Stomping Neighbors Above Knocking Over Woman's Stuff;

Police responded to a shoplifting at Sam's Club, 6101 Lee Hwy. The manager said a woman came into the store and filled her pockets with miscellaneous items, then ran out the exit door. Staff attempted to stop the woman, but were unable to do so. It is unknown who the woman is or what items were taken. * * * A man living on Brainerd Road called police and said someone broke ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

First Dose Appointment Hype

So the Hamilton County Vaccine online appointment system filled up, but never fear, you can call this number 423-209-5399 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and schedule an appointment. Well, over 200 attempts between my wife and I in the first 30 minutes resulted in hearing a busy signal over 200 times. I continued to plug away but not continuously and finally two hours later I have ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Cases Plunge!

There are many things about the COVID pandemic that I do not understand, but there are a whole lot of things I will never understand and that makes almost every day a little more fun. I’ve always been an “inch-by inch, anything’s a cinch” guy and like the shiny side of most of what I find but I cannot find one person who can tell me why Hamilton County’s coronavirus numbers plunged ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Basketball Postpones Two Games Due To Positive Covid-19 Results

Due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team's Tier 1 personnel, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is postponing games this week. This consists of student-athletes, coaches and essential support staff and affects upcoming games at ETSU (Wed.) and at Furman (Sat.). UTC is following CDC guidance as well as NCAA & SoCon protocols for contact tracing and a plan for ... (click for more)

#25 Lady Vols Overwhelm #12 Kentucky, 70-53; Hold Rhyne Howard In Check

The No. 25 Lady Vols rolled to a commanding victory over No. 12 Kentucky on Sunday, winning 70-53 in Thompson-Boling Arena. The win was UT's third victory over a top-15 team this season, its highest number of wins over ranked opponents since the 2017-18 season. Tennessee (10-3, 4-1 SEC) was led in scoring by sophomore Tamari Key , who posted a career-high 19 points on ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors