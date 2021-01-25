 Monday, January 25, 2021 54.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

THP Stops Tractor Trailer And Locates Marijuana And Cocaine

Monday, January 25, 2021

On January 15, a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Interdiction Plus Unit stopped a semi-tractor and trailer for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 at the 101-mile marker in Henderson County. As the trooper was performing a Level II commercial motor vehicle safety inspection, he discovered possible indicators of criminal activity. 
 
Additional troopers were requested to the scene to assist. As the troopers proceeded with the CMV inspection, discrepancies and irregularities were discovered with the driver’s shipping manifest.
Continuing with the inspection, troopers entered the semi’s trailer. Troopers examined several pallets of cargo where they located a pallet that was not indicated on the original shipping manifest. The pallet appeared to be professionally packaged with affixed shipping labels and wrapped with cellophane.
 
During the inspection, troopers opened 12 undocumented boxes to inspect the contents. The boxes contained 383 pounds of vacuumed sealed marijuana.  A smaller box contained 40 pounds of cocaine. 
 
Charges were filed in state court on both the driver David A. Seville, age 25, from Brooklyn, NY and the co-driver Michael J. Blake, age 57, from Jamaica, NY for possession of schedule VI (marijuana) with the intent to deliver. A criminal complaint was filed on both men in federal court for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

First Dose Appointment Hype

So the Hamilton County Vaccine online appointment system filled up, but never fear, you can call this number 423-209-5399 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and schedule an appointment. Well, over 200 attempts between my wife and I in the first 30 minutes resulted in hearing a busy signal over 200 times. I continued to plug away but not continuously and finally two hours later I have ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Cases Plunge!

There are many things about the COVID pandemic that I do not understand, but there are a whole lot of things I will never understand and that makes almost every day a little more fun. I’ve always been an “inch-by inch, anything’s a cinch” guy and like the shiny side of most of what I find but I cannot find one person who can tell me why Hamilton County’s coronavirus numbers plunged ... (click for more)

UTC Basketball Postpones Two Games Due To Positive Covid-19 Results

Due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team's Tier 1 personnel, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is postponing games this week. This consists of student-athletes, coaches and essential support staff and affects upcoming games at ETSU (Wed.) and at Furman (Sat.). UTC is following CDC guidance as well as NCAA & SoCon protocols for contact tracing and a plan for ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Announces Date/Times For 2021 Open Tryouts

Think you’ve got what it takes to play for Chattanooga FC? Show us! Chattanooga’s Football Club is continuing its long standing tradition of offering a shot at the first team for anyone in the community who can compete with open tryouts on Sunday, February 21st, 2021 “I’m excited that Chattanooga FC has decided to continue our tradition of open tryouts” said Peter Fuller, ... (click for more)


