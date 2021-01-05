To Rep-Elect Mike Cameron, As you begin your honorable service to the people of District 1, I offer my thoughts and encouragement. Of the three branches, it is my observation that the legislature resembles the judicial’s court. As a legislator you are a prosecutor of wrongs and a defender of rights. A juror, expressing your conviction to your fellow members’ pleas of legislation. ... (click for more)

In the last 50-plus years I cannot remember a silence quite like the fog that seems to have settled over the Tennessee football program. I must admit that I am more than a casual observer since I adore Southeastern Conference comings-and-goings, and my gut-hunch is that all is not well with the Vol Nation. I believe it is very probable that embattled football coach Jeremy Pruitt ... (click for more)