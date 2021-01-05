January 5, 2021
Bobby L. Christine has been named Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.
U.S. Attorney Christine is currently the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, and will remain in that position while assuming the additional role in the Northern District. (click for more)
The temporary hold on all in-site visitation at the Bradley County Jail that was instituted on Dec. 11 of 2020 has been extended.
"After careful evaluation of the current status of COVID-19 numbers in our area, Sheriff Lawson and
the Bradley County Jail’s administration have extended the temporary hold on all on-site visitations originally set on Dec. 11 of 2020. This extension ... (click for more)
To Rep-Elect Mike Cameron,
As you begin your honorable service to the people of District 1, I offer my thoughts and encouragement.
Of the three branches, it is my observation that the legislature resembles the judicial’s court. As a legislator you are a prosecutor of wrongs and a defender of rights. A juror, expressing your conviction to your fellow members’ pleas of legislation. ... (click for more)
In the last 50-plus years I cannot remember a silence quite like the fog that seems to have settled over the Tennessee football program. I must admit that I am more than a casual observer since I adore Southeastern Conference comings-and-goings, and my gut-hunch is that all is not well with the Vol Nation. I believe it is very probable that embattled football coach Jeremy Pruitt ... (click for more)
As part of its weekly superlatives, espnW has named University of Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy its national coach of the week and junior guard Rhyne Howard its national player of the week. espnW writer Mechelle Voepel selected the honors and the full article can be found here .
Howard is a former standout player for Bradley Central High School.
It ... (click for more)
Chattanooga women’s basketball junior forward Eboni Williams earned her second straight nod from College Sports Madness as its Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Williams posted a double-double to lead Chattanooga to a 77-64 non-conference win over North Alabama to give UTC its 28 th winning record against non-conference opponents. She had a game-highs ... (click for more)