Georgia Has 65 New Coronavirus Deaths; 7,105 New Cases
Thursday, January 7, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 65 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,100.
There were 7,105 new cases, as that total reached 609,868 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 43796, up 167 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 3,589 cases; 38 deaths; 165 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 1,633 cases; 44 deaths; 114 hospitalizations
Dade County: 782 cases; 7 deaths; 40 hospitalizations
Walker County: 4,121 cases; 56 deaths; 178 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 11,443 cases; 130 deaths, up 5; 557 hospitalizations