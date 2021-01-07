 Thursday, January 7, 2021 43.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 65 New Coronavirus Deaths; 7,105 New Cases

Thursday, January 7, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 65 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,100.

There were 7,105 new cases, as that total reached 609,868 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 43796, up 167 from Wednesday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 3,589 cases; 38 deaths; 165 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 1,633 cases; 44 deaths; 114 hospitalizations

Dade County: 782 cases; 7 deaths; 40 hospitalizations

Walker County: 4,121 cases; 56 deaths; 178 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 11,443 cases; 130 deaths, up 5; 557 hospitalizations

Opinion

Builders And Wreckers

When I conducted Wednesday morning prayer services in Nashville I had a Baptist minister from Texas speak and he impressed us with a reading from an unknown author that impressed us that day, and that seemed to come alive as I watched the storming of the Capitol in Washington yesterday. He challenged the legislators by asking us, “Are you Builders or Wreckers?” He quoted, “I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Best Response In The United States In Just Six Days!

It has been less than one week since Hamilton County gave the first dose of the COVID vaccine and it has been less than one week since Hamilton County was given the greatest jolt of reality that any of us anywhere in the United States could ever imagine. Nobody was ready for the magnitude of what was going to happen and the very first thing you need to know is that the Center for ... (click for more)

Sports

Joseph Dycus: Ray Mears, A Brilliant Basketball Coach And Promoter Of The Game

In the mid-1960s, Tennessee was football country, and Knoxville was a pigskin province. Hoops was an afterthought for a school obsessed with competing against Tuscaloosa’s Bear for conference titles, as was the case with many of its conference brethren. After winning four conference titles and a 1961 Div-II championship at Wittenberg, the Ohioan moved south and was crowned the next ... (click for more)

UTC Assistant Football Coach Fired After Offensive Remarks On Social Media

UTC's Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics Mark Wharton and Head Football Coach Rusty Wright condemned the offensive comment that was posted on Facebook by a staff member. The staff member has been terminated. “Last night, a totally inappropriate social media post by a member of our football staff was brought to my attention. The entire post was appalling. The sentiments ... (click for more)


