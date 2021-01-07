Hamilton County Has 6 New COVID Death, 606 New Cases; Tennessee Has 9,000 New Cases, 111 More COVID Deaths





Hamilton County reported 606 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 201 patients hospitalized and 62 in Intensive Care Units. Fourteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 104 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 32,484.There were six more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Thursday, all white males, one between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70, two between the ages of 71-80 and two over the age of 81, bringing the total to 292.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 27,959, which is 86 percent, and there are 4,233 active cases.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 634,237 on Thursday with 9,000 new cases.There have been 111 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 7,492, state Health Department officials said.The state currently has 3,351 people hospitalized from the virus, 19 more than on Wednesday.Testing numbers are above 5.756 million across the state.The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 555,634, 88 percent.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,660 cases, up 13; 10 deathsBradley County: 9,828 cases, up 107; 81 deathsGrundy County: 1,318 cases, up 29; 20 deathsMarion County: 2,039 cases, up 32; 26 deathsMeigs County: 1,034 cases, up 11; 16 deathsPolk County: 1,279 cases, up 15; 17 deathsRhea County: 3,476 cases, up 44; 52 deathsSequatchie County: 1,243 cases, up 13; 17 deathsKnox 35,441 cases, up 513; 340 deaths, up 10Davidson 65,739 cases, up 870; 600 deathsShelby 71,084 cases, up 842; 996 deaths, up 19