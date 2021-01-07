 Thursday, January 7, 2021 43.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 6 New COVID Death, 606 New Cases; Tennessee Has 9,000 New Cases, 111 More COVID Deaths

Thursday, January 7, 2021
Hamilton County reported 606 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 201 patients hospitalized and 62 in Intensive Care Units. Fourteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 104 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 32,484.

There were six more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Thursday, all white males, one between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70, two between the ages of 71-80 and two over the age of 81, bringing the total to 292. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 27,959, which is 86 percent, and there are 4,233 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 634,237 on Thursday with 9,000 new cases.
There have been 111 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 7,492, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 3,351 people hospitalized from the virus, 19 more than on Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 5.756 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 555,634, 88 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,660 cases, up 13; 10 deaths

Bradley County:  9,828 cases, up 107; 81 deaths

Grundy County: 1,318 cases, up 29; 20 deaths

Marion County: 2,039 cases, up 32; 26 deaths

Meigs County: 1,034 cases, up 11; 16 deaths

Polk County: 1,279 cases, up 15; 17 deaths

Rhea County: 3,476 cases, up 44; 52 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,243 cases, up 13; 17 deaths

Knox 35,441 cases, up 513; 340 deaths, up 10

Davidson 65,739 cases, up 870; 600 deaths

Shelby 71,084 cases, up 842; 996 deaths, up 19


January 7, 2021

Georgia Has 65 New Coronavirus Deaths; 7,105 New Cases

January 7, 2021

Police Blotter: Familiar Story - Car Disappears After Being Left Running And Unlocked; 4 Suspected In Store Thefts

January 7, 2021

Cleveland City Schools To Have 2-Hour Delay On Friday


Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 65 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,100. There were 7,105 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

At the Dollar General on Highway 58, the manager said an unknown White male came into the store and stole about $50 worth of merchandise. The items included a pleated shirt, a hat, and laundry ... (click for more)

Cleveland City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday, due to forecasted inclement weather. Buses will run two hours later than their normal schedule. This applies to all 12-month ... (click for more)



Georgia Has 65 New Coronavirus Deaths; 7,105 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 65 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,100. There were 7,105 new cases, as that total reached 609,868 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 43796, up 167 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,589 cases; 38 deaths; 165 ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Familiar Story - Car Disappears After Being Left Running And Unlocked; 4 Suspected In Store Thefts

At the Dollar General on Highway 58, the manager said an unknown White male came into the store and stole about $50 worth of merchandise. The items included a pleated shirt, a hat, and laundry detergent. * * * An employee of Storm Car Wash on Mackey Avenue said his cellphone was stolen. He said he dropped his phone in the parking lot by the vacuum cleaners. An unknown Black ... (click for more)

Opinion

Builders And Wreckers

When I conducted Wednesday morning prayer services in Nashville I had a Baptist minister from Texas speak and he impressed us with a reading from an unknown author that impressed us that day, and that seemed to come alive as I watched the storming of the Capitol in Washington yesterday. He challenged the legislators by asking us, “Are you Builders or Wreckers?” He quoted, “I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Best Response In The United States In Just Six Days!

It has been less than one week since Hamilton County gave the first dose of the COVID vaccine and it has been less than one week since Hamilton County was given the greatest jolt of reality that any of us anywhere in the United States could ever imagine. Nobody was ready for the magnitude of what was going to happen and the very first thing you need to know is that the Center for ... (click for more)

Sports

Joseph Dycus: Ray Mears, A Brilliant Basketball Coach And Promoter Of The Game

In the mid-1960s, Tennessee was football country, and Knoxville was a pigskin province. Hoops was an afterthought for a school obsessed with competing against Tuscaloosa’s Bear for conference titles, as was the case with many of its conference brethren. After winning four conference titles and a 1961 Div-II championship at Wittenberg, the Ohioan moved south and was crowned the next ... (click for more)

UTC Assistant Football Coach Fired After Offensive Remarks On Social Media

UTC's Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics Mark Wharton and Head Football Coach Rusty Wright condemned the offensive comment that was posted on Facebook by a staff member. The staff member has been terminated. “Last night, a totally inappropriate social media post by a member of our football staff was brought to my attention. The entire post was appalling. The sentiments ... (click for more)


