Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

October 11, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Says "Candy" Is Taking Money From Her Account; Women Don't Want Man To "Get High" At Pickle Barrel

October 11, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 4-10

October 11, 2021

A woman on Old Dayton Pike told police she believed a woman that lived with her for a short time about a year ago was taking money from her account. She said she is not certain if she has the ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 4-10: FITZSIMMONS CHRISTINA MARIE W/F 22 OFFICER MANN RETURN FROM CHI BOHANNON WESIER RANDALL W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER RUSS POSS OF METH WITH ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Woman Says "Candy" Is Taking Money From Her Account; Women Don't Want Man To "Get High" At Pickle Barrel

A woman on Old Dayton Pike told police she believed a woman that lived with her for a short time about a year ago was taking money from her account. She said she is not certain if she has the correct name, but she knows her as "Candy" with red hair and about 5’5”. The woman had two months of transactions printed and one month of incorrect charges added up to $1,503.90. She has received ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 4-10

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 4-10: FITZSIMMONS CHRISTINA MARIE W/F 22 OFFICER MANN RETURN FROM CHI BOHANNON WESIER RANDALL W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER RUSS POSS OF METH WITH INTENT, POSS OF FIREARM DURING COMISSION OF A FELONY HARTLEY SHANE LEWIS W/M 41 FELONY WARRANT POSS OF HERION DEAN FANON CHASE W/M COCHRAN MICHAEL JENOME W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG ... (click for more)

Fix The Jim Crow Filibuster

I am a veterinarian in Hixson. We need national standards that allow for safety and freedom casting our ballots. I seek an impartial system where every vote counts. We must call for fair elections so that our elected constituents can deliver for us. Please fix the Jim Crow filibuster. Jessica Claudio

Roy Exum: 'Bama Still The Best

For 35 years during the first half of my life I had an official vote every Sunday morning on the Top Ten, then the Top 20, then the Top 25 college football team in the country. So with a bit of past experience, I can tell you the No. 1 team in the nation this morning is still Alabama. Yes, the Crimson Tide got nipped 41-38 by Texas A&M in a thriller late Saturday night but don't

UTC's Klippenstein Scores Game Winner In Mocs Soccer Win

The Chattanooga women's soccer team netted a 1-0 win over Wofford Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex in Southern Conference action. The Mocs improve to 5-8-2 overall and 2-3-1 in league play while the Terriers fall to 3-11 on the year and 1-4 against the SoCon. Grace Klippenstein eluded her defender and fired a shot into the upper right corner of the net early in the

Mocs' Men Off To Solid Start On The Links At Blackthorn Club

The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team got off to a solid start at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. The Mocs made their way around the Blackthorn Club in 2-under 286 which matched N.C. State on the day. Braedon Wear, fresh off his first collegiate win, led the squad with a 2-under 70. He's now 12 under over his last 72 holes. That was one clear of Gabe Hunter's 71 which


