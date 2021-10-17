Tennessee Officials Apologize To Ole Miss Officials For Unruly Fan Behavior

University of Tennessee officials apologized to Ole Miss officials for fan behavior in the chaotic closeout of Saturday night's football game.

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman sad, “Good sportsmanship must be part of who we are as Volunteers. Behavior that puts student athletes, coaches, visitors and other fans at risk is not something we will tolerate.”

Athletic Director Danny White said, "Our Tennessee fan base had much to be proud of through 59 minutes of football Saturday night - they created one of the best live sporting atmospheres I’ve ever experienced - but what transpired in the game’s final minute was unacceptable.

"Player and fan safety is paramount at all times. While I’m incredibly proud of our team’s effort on the field, I’m disappointed that their relentless performance was overshadowed in the game’s closing moments by the actions of several fans whose actions did not represent the Volunteer Spirit or the true character of our university."

"On behalf of the University of Tennessee, I’d like to apologize to the Ole Miss football program and congratulate their student-athletes on a hard fought win. I spoke with Keith Carter after the game and expressed that same sentiment to him."