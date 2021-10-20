 Wednesday, October 20, 2021 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Of Chattanooga And United Way Reopen Tax Relief Program For Seniors And Disabled Veterans

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

The City of Chattanooga, in partnership with the United Way of Greater Chattanooga, has reopened applications for qualifying residents to get help paying their city property taxes and city water quality fees, alongside available property tax relief through the State of Tennessee. 

Applications, qualifications and key dates for these assistance programs may be accessed on the Chattanooga Treasury Department’s website, by visiting cha.city/taxrelief, or by calling the City of Chattanooga Treasury Division at 423 643-7274. 

Tax Relief Programs:

Program

Agency

Eligibility Parameters

Senior Tax Freeze

City of Chattanooga

Age, income

Property Tax Relief

State of Tennessee

Age, disability, income, veteran status

Water Quality Fee Relief

United Way of Greater Chattanooga

Dependent upon approval for either Senior Tax Freeze or Property Tax Relief

The City of Chattanooga will assist residents in filling out their tax relief application at various community centers from Nov.

8 to to Feb. 24. All sessions are in-person. To make an appointment, please call (423) 643-7274. Click here to see the calendar of available appointment dates and locations to receive assistance applying for tax relief, or visit cha.city/taxrelief.

Anyone who thinks they may qualify, or know someone who does, and needs assistance with payments please call 423-643-7274 or email taxrelief@chattanooga.gov

Tax relief and water quality fee applications must be resubmitted each year to continue to qualify for assistance.

The application deadline for all three assistance programs (Senior Tax Freeze, Property Tax Relief, and Water Quality Fee Relief) is April 5, 2022

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS FOR TAX RELIEF PROGRAMS

FOR STATE TAX RELIEF:

Seniors:

  • Must be age 65 or older by Dec. 31, 2021.

  • Must own and live in a home in the City of Chattanooga as a primary residence.

  • Maximum 2020 income of the applicants, spouse, co-owner, and resident remainder (if applicable) is $31,190.

Disabled homeowners

  • Must have a total or permanent disability rating from the Social Security Administration that occurred before 12/31/2021.

  • Must own and live in a home in the City of Chattanooga as primary residence.

  • Maximum 2020 income of the applicant, spouse, co-owner, and resident remainder (if applicable) is $31,190.

Disabled veteran homeowners:

  • Must have 100% total and permanent disability rating from a service-connected disability on or before 12/31/2021..

  • Must not have been dishonorably discharged from any armed services.

Widow(er)s of a disabled veteran homeowner:

  • Tax relief will be extended to the surviving spouse of a disabled veteran who, at the time of the disabled veteran's death, was eligible for disabled veterans' property tax relief.

FOR CITY TAX FREEZE:

  • Must be age 65 or older by 12/31/2021.

  • Must own and live in a home in the city of Chattanooga as primary residence.

  • Maximum 2020 income for you, your spouse and all parties listed on property deed is $41,380.

FOR WATER QUALITY FEE RELIEF:

  • If you qualify for the state tax relief or city tax freeze, you may also qualify for water quality fee relief through the United Way of Greater Chattanooga


