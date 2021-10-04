Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, October 4, 2021 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, October 4, 2021
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

October 4, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Steals Her Sister's Car As A Prank; 8 Officers Break Up Large Group Outside Nephews

October 4, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

October 4, 2021

Butler, Devaney To Have Leading Roles In Coty Wamp Campaign For District Attorney


A woman told police she believed her car had been stolen. She said she had her car parked across the street from her home behind the Subway on Browns Ferry Road. While officers were investigating, ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Coty Wamp said Monday that Vince Butler will serve as her campaign manager and the former Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Chris Devaney, will serve as an advisor and campaign spokesperson ... (click for more)



Opinion

Strengthen City Court And Let Chattanoogans Choose Their Judges

On Tuesday, our City Council is voting on the final reading of an ordinance to demolish Division II of Chattanooga City Court without the approval of the citizens of this city. According to our council’s own statements, this is primarily because the current judge sitting in Division II believes that the position is not needed at this time based on emails that the Judge has sent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: About Forgiveness

Each week I get a copy of a newspaper called The Epoch Times. I subscribe to it and, while it has been identified as a “far right” journal, I must declare I know nothing about any of that. I rarely read its opinion section, instead searching for things more pleasing to my heart, and several weeks ago there appeared an article in a regular feature the newspaper entitled “Dear Next ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Josh Dobbs, Others Loving Tennessee Rout Of Missouri

Someone who’s been a creator of spectacular Tennessee offense was an impressed connoisseur on Saturday. “We’re out there playing a game of NCAA today,” former Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs wrote on Twitter. “Love to see it.” Dobbs was weighing in five years and a day after throwing a game-winning Hail Mary pass to Jauan Jennings on the final play at Georgia. A 62-24 victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Roll Over Western Carolina In SoCon Opener

The Chattanooga Mocs football team continued their impressive play in a win over Western Carolina, 45-17, on Saturday at Finley Stadium. Mocs’ sophomore running back Ailym Ford and senior cornerback Brand Dowdell entered into UTC’s history books in the performance. Ford became the quickest high school signee to rush for over 1,500 yards in program history. Dowdell became the ... (click for more)


